NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'
A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day
A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Man fatally struck by unlicensed driver after pulling over in Queens with engine trouble
A 58-year-old man who pulled over to check an odd noise his minivan engine was killed on a Queens street when an unlicensed driver plowed into him, police said Thursday. Jose Tejada had double-parked his Dodge Caravan on Linden Place near 28th Ave. in Flushing and was checking its engine at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when a GMC Terrain slammed into him, cops said. Medics rushed Tejada to New ...
VIDEO: Suspects wanted after throwing eggs at employees in Manhattan 7-Eleven store
New video released by police shows the moments a group of men vandalized and robbed a 7-Eleven store in Manhattan earlier this month.
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver Indicted
Driving with Suspended License AGAIN Led to Arrest. Victorio Hilario-Guzman was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering food during the pandemic. The alleged driver has been indicted two yearFile Photo.
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway
NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
VIDEO: Woman, 19, groped then punched during dispute in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Police are searching for a man who groped a woman then punched her in the face following a dispute earlier this month, according to authorities.
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
Man caught on video firing gun outside Brooklyn nightclub, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man fired a gun several times in front of a Brooklyn nightclub last month, causing clubgoers to flee, police said Tuesday. The suspect was caught on surveillance video discharging the weapon in front of club Made 21 at 231 South Fourth St. on Sept. 23 at around 4 a.m., according to the […]
2 officers hurt after fleeing driver flips NYPD cruiser in Queens
Two NYPD officers were injured in Queens on Tuesday night after their police cruiser overturned in a collision with a driver fleeing a traffic stop.
Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli
Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.
Fire destroys Queens bike shop
A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
