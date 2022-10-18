ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day

A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally struck by unlicensed driver after pulling over in Queens with engine trouble

A 58-year-old man who pulled over to check an odd noise his minivan engine was killed on a Queens street when an unlicensed driver plowed into him, police said Thursday. Jose Tejada had double-parked his Dodge Caravan on Linden Place near 28th Ave. in Flushing and was checking its engine at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when a GMC Terrain slammed into him, cops said. Medics rushed Tejada to New ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway

NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys Queens bike shop

A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
QUEENS, NY

