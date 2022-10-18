Read full article on original website
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
Nike SFB 6" Boots Return With a Versatile "Black/Light Taupe" Arrangement
As the weather temperatures descend and the leaves start to morph into their warm red, yellow and orange ensembles, street fashion also start to make a transition. For the fall and winter seasons, boots tend to make more consistent appearances, so Nike has elected to bring back its SFB 6” silhouette in a brand new “Black/Light Taupe” colorway.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
Social Status Announces Release of Second Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" Colorway
Has continued to provide Social Status the opportunity to utilize its great storytelling abilities with the release of several sneakers throughout 2022. Focusing especially on the Air Max Penny 1 and 2, the duo has brought new life to the old school silhouette. Now, following the first Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” release, the “White/Blue” colorway is on its way.
The Jordan Dub Zero Receives a "Black Taxi" Colorway
Originally released in 2005, the Jordan Dub Zero was the first hybrid sneaker released by Jordan Brand, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Nike-owned athletics clothing company. The pairs are the brainchild of legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, who mixed and matched elements from popular Air Jordan models 4, 6, 11, 13, 20, and others.
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
2022 has been all about collaborations for Jordan Brand, especially the Air Jordan 2 as the silhouette has been reimagined by various parties such as J Balvin, TITAN, A Ma Maniére and others. And now the model doesn’t look like it will be slowing down its momentum anytime soon as more colorways continue to pop up on our radar, the latest of which is this Air Jordan 2 Low Craft iteration.
Nike Gets in the Lovey Dovey Spirit With This Air Trainer 1 "Valentine's Day" Colorway
There are still several holidays to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but. already has its eyes set on what to deliver for its various festivities in 2023. And one of the offerings is this Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” colorway that sports soft accents reflective of the annual love-inducing celebration.
Nike Introduces a Spirited Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” For Spring 2023
Is looking ahead to the vibrant colors of Spring 2023 with its Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It.”. Crafted with a leather and suede base, the newest offering in the “Just Do It” series arrives primarily in white but is contrasted by hues of brown on the heel panel, orange on the sock lining, teal on the tongue lining and a sharp red on the Nike Air heel logo and strip, plus the embroidered panel swoosh that now stretches out into four, thin lines. Additional details include subtle floral-looking patterns on the panel and perforated toebox, a Nike tongue tag, insole branding and branded lace beads. The shoe rests on a white midsole that features a thin teal strip and a transluscent white and brown outsole, while white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
Official Images of the Nike LeBron 20 "The Debut"
Now that the 2022-23 NBA Season has begun, fans have already got a feel for how players might show up this year. One notable point from the first batch of games is the inhuman ability of LeBron James to remain at the top of his game. Netting a near triple-double to start the season, James once again is showing that age can’t stop him from showing out. While his endurance in taking on an 82 game season will be tested, there’s no doubt that under the right circumstances, he’s still the King.
Kobe Bryant's adidas Crazy 1 "Sunshine" Is Restocking
When announced it would be re-releasing the Crazy 1 in the form of its iconic “Sunshine” color scheme earlier this year, Kobe Bryant fans rejoiced. It’s a pair synonymous with the late basketball player, a design that divides the sporting community yet simultaneously has brought them together over their shared love for Kobe, who died in 2020. Now, after a small drop in April, the pair is set to arrive yet again for a wider release.
New Balance Preps the 580 in Three Fall-Approved Colorways
Recently, New Balance has tapped its extensive list of collaborators to breathe new life into various classic silhouettes. Whether it be having Todd Snyder dive into ’70s gym apparel with a “City Gym” take on the New Balance 237 or having JJJJound put together another tasteful color palette on the New Balance 991, New Balance has proven its ability to keep up with the trends as it continues to thrive in the world of sneakers.
Salomon Drops XT-6 GORE-TEX (GTX)
French sportswear equipment brand, Salomon, has unveiled its new XT-6 GORE-TEX (GTX) silhouette. Whether you’re traversing the streets or hiking trails, the brand’s new offering is fit for the challenge. With its GORE-TEX ePE membrane, the shoe was designed for both enhanced durability and terrain versatility. Additionally, the...
Nike Adds "Football Grey" to the Air Zoom Flight 95
Each year, dips into its expansive archive and pulls out classic silhouettes. For 2022, a notable inclusion has been the Air Zoom Flight 95. While colorways have popped up here and there over recent years, Nike teaming up with Supreme on the sneaker quickly ushered it into the spotlight. Since then, we’ve been treated to a mix of retro looks and new takes on the silhouette. Now, as fall has begun, a “Football Grey” has been revealed.
Nike Kyrie 8 "N7" Explores Kyrie Irving's Native American Roots
Launched in 2009, ‘s N7 Collection looks to celebrate the Native American community through footwear and apparel offerings honoring the various indigenous cultures and crafts. A central figure for N7 is NBA star Kyrie Irving, who recently reconnected with his Native American roots, visiting and joining his late mother’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe located in South Dakota. To celebrate the occasion Irving’s all-new Kyrie 8 (previously referred to as the Kyrie 9) silhouette is now arriving in a special “N7” colorway dedicated to the Standing Rock Tribe.
