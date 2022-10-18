Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.

2 DAYS AGO