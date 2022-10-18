ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Healthline

Best Eyeglasses for Macular Degeneration ￼

Macular degeneration is a condition that affects your central vision. This can make it difficult to read, drive, and look at details. Your macula is a part of your retina that is responsible for your central vision. Macular degeneration leads to partial vision loss. Often, you’ll see blank or blurry areas in the center of your vision.
World Health Organization

Smoking linked to early vision loss and cataracts

A new brief finds that smokers stand to develop age-related macular degeneration up to 5.5 years earlier than non-smokers. This blurs a person’s central vision making it difficult for them to do everyday tasks like reading or driving. The brief was developed by WHO, together with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and the University of Newcastle.
survivornet.com

‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility

Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
cohaitungchi.com

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?

You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
reviewofoptometry.com

HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women

Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress

Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger

Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
MedicalXpress

Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
Medical News Today

What to know about heart valve regurgitation

Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
reviewofoptometry.com

Cataract Surgery Alters Blinking Patterns

This image depicts inferior dehydration staining due to incomplete blinking. The darker horizontal band in the stained area corresponds to the turning point of the lid between the downward and upward motion of the blink. Photo: The Centre for Ocular Research & Education. Click image to enlarge. Ocular surface changes...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Can Diabetics Take SuperBeets?

You may not be a big fan of eating beets, but if you’ve been watching television lately, you may have seen ads for a supplement called SuperBeets. This supplement is intended to lower blood pressure, improve circulation, support respiratory health, and give you an energy boost. But does it deliver? Is it safe? Read on to learn more.

