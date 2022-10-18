Read full article on original website
6 Things Contact Lens Wearers Should Never Do According To An Eye Doctor
A California ophthalmologist gave us her top tips for protecting your eyes while using contacts after she removed 23 contact lenses from a patient who could've used this advice herself. Dr. Katerina Kurteeva says a woman going through a rough phase was complaining of eye pain when she came to...
Healthline
Best Eyeglasses for Macular Degeneration ￼
Macular degeneration is a condition that affects your central vision. This can make it difficult to read, drive, and look at details. Your macula is a part of your retina that is responsible for your central vision. Macular degeneration leads to partial vision loss. Often, you’ll see blank or blurry areas in the center of your vision.
World Health Organization
Smoking linked to early vision loss and cataracts
A new brief finds that smokers stand to develop age-related macular degeneration up to 5.5 years earlier than non-smokers. This blurs a person’s central vision making it difficult for them to do everyday tasks like reading or driving. The brief was developed by WHO, together with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and the University of Newcastle.
A man who had headaches for years went to an optometrist when he started seeing black orbs. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and says the appointment saved his life.
A man was diagnosed with brain cancer after he got blurry vision and went to an optometrist. The optometrist found warning signs in the back of his eye, which can be caused by a tumor. Doctors diagnosed Matt Voice with brain cancer, and he had urgent surgery to remove 70%...
survivornet.com
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
Ophthalmologist says she removed 23 contact lenses from patient's eye
A California ophthalmologist says that a patient who scheduled an appointment complaining of eye pain didn't show any apparent reasons during the initial exam. Then, after some prodding, a shocking surprise was revealed. Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, an eye doctor in Southern California's Newport Beach, thought at first it might be...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Alters Blinking Patterns
This image depicts inferior dehydration staining due to incomplete blinking. The darker horizontal band in the stained area corresponds to the turning point of the lid between the downward and upward motion of the blink. Photo: The Centre for Ocular Research & Education. Click image to enlarge. Ocular surface changes...
MedicalXpress
Muscle is important for good health—here's how to maintain it after middle age
While it's almost unnoticeable to begin with, nearly every cell, organ and biological process gets a little bit worse every year we're alive starting from age 30 or so. The sum of these processes is what we know as ageing. For most of us, loss of muscle strength and mass...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Can Diabetics Take SuperBeets?
You may not be a big fan of eating beets, but if you’ve been watching television lately, you may have seen ads for a supplement called SuperBeets. This supplement is intended to lower blood pressure, improve circulation, support respiratory health, and give you an energy boost. But does it deliver? Is it safe? Read on to learn more.
