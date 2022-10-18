Read full article on original website
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
Edwin Escapes to Nature for FW22
Tokyo-based brand Edwin is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new collection that escapes to nature. Inspired by adventure and centering on outdoor beauty, the offering is complete with outerwear, multicolored knitwear, hoodies, nylon quilted pants, technical coordinating sets, flannels, T-shirts and more. Outerwear serves as a collection mainstay with natural-colored puffer jackets, an infrared nature graphic print jacket, fleece quarter zips and light plaid jackets.
New Streetwear Label Maison Menace Launches Its FW22 Collection
With a slew of new fashion entries vying for a spot amongst the already established realm of streetwear brands, upcoming label Maison Menace is doing its best to make its presence felt for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Launching his new collection and visual imagery for the brand, Creative Director Sul...
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Ready Boisterous, Bootleg-Inspired Apparel Collection
Cactus Plant Flea Market and have established a strongly-defined visual language for their apparel collections: big logos, bold colors, boisterous details, baggy cuts and bootleg inspirations. Since their first co-created clothing drop in 2019, they’ve honed in the ethos even further and their latest collection, just revealed on Nike SNKRS is proof of concept for their signature look, spotlighted in a lookbook that stars Dexter Navy and was shot in Egypt.
Valentino Looks Back to the Future With Its New VLogo Toile Iconographe
Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to take Valentino to new heights, doubling down on his maximally minimalistic “Unboxing Valentino” SS23 runway show as the Creative Director officially reveals the house’s new VLogo — a new Toile Iconographe. Seen dominantly throughout the aforementioned runway show — growing not just...
Diptyque Embraces Autumn With Pumpkin-Scented Citrouille Candle
After introducing its first-ever household cleaning collection, French fragrance brand Diptyque returns with a new iteration of its popular candle series. Here to celebrate the start of Autumn, the new Citrouille candle captures the essence of the season with homey notes of pumpkin and spice. Diptyque is best known for...
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s release of JohnUNDERCOVER’s graphic-heavy coat and more statement outerwear, HBX Archives is serving up yet another wide selection of apparel items for week 92. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world....
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
You Can Now Wear a Fragrance Crafted by James Turrell
The artist has created two scents in collaboration with Lalique. Lalique‘s roster of collaborators isn’t short of impressive names. From brands such as Patrón, to artists like Damien Hirst – its ability to work with a wide mix of creators has gained it the solid reputation it has today. Now, cementing this, the brand has enlisted the artistic eye of James Turrell, who – arguably more known for large installations than tiny objects – has created a series of limited-edition pieces each exploring themes that have defined his career to date.
Playboi Carti Drops Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
After a teased drop last year, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album. Earlier this week, the Whole Lotta Red rapper launched a countdown timer on the website for his Opium record label. Initially believed to be for the album, the expiry of the countdown saw the drop of the debut collection of Playboi Carti’s “Narcissist” clothing line.
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
Nike Gets in the Lovey Dovey Spirit With This Air Trainer 1 "Valentine's Day" Colorway
There are still several holidays to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but. already has its eyes set on what to deliver for its various festivities in 2023. And one of the offerings is this Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” colorway that sports soft accents reflective of the annual love-inducing celebration.
London-Based Unknown Is Doing It All for FW22
Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.
Post Malone and 'Magic: The Gathering' Deliver Secret Lair Cards
Building on his love of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast has tapped Post Malone for its latest Secret Lair release. Designed and imagined by the artist, the cards feature special art and flavor text related to Post Malone. The direct-to-consumer limited edition product release builds on Secret Lair’s collaborative take on unique themes and new art treatments that showcase the creativity and passion of collaborators.
The Jordan Dub Zero Receives a "Black Taxi" Colorway
Originally released in 2005, the Jordan Dub Zero was the first hybrid sneaker released by Jordan Brand, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Nike-owned athletics clothing company. The pairs are the brainchild of legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, who mixed and matched elements from popular Air Jordan models 4, 6, 11, 13, 20, and others.
Nike Introduces a Spirited Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” For Spring 2023
Is looking ahead to the vibrant colors of Spring 2023 with its Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It.”. Crafted with a leather and suede base, the newest offering in the “Just Do It” series arrives primarily in white but is contrasted by hues of brown on the heel panel, orange on the sock lining, teal on the tongue lining and a sharp red on the Nike Air heel logo and strip, plus the embroidered panel swoosh that now stretches out into four, thin lines. Additional details include subtle floral-looking patterns on the panel and perforated toebox, a Nike tongue tag, insole branding and branded lace beads. The shoe rests on a white midsole that features a thin teal strip and a transluscent white and brown outsole, while white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
