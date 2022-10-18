Dancing With the Stars is in its 31st season, and Derek Hough has seamlessly transitioned from a pro dancer on the show to a judge. Now on Disney+, Hough couldn't be more excited for the uninterrupted competition series and revamp of sorts, with no commercials and more time behind-the-scenes footage viewers get to see this time around. The Emmy-award winner has been with the show through its various iterations, including the show initially enlisting what some would consider has-been celebrities competing and revitalizing their careers through the show. In the beginning, the show featured celebs with little to no dance professional dance training, and watching their progress week to week made fans at home root for them. It's changed a bit, with some contestants having some form of training. But Hough says it doesn't put any contestant at a disadvantage.

2 DAYS AGO