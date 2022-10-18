Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Nanny Gives More Alleged Toxic Details
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny is doubling down on her story and adding even more inflammatory details. The former nanny has given another interview with The Daily Mail following Sudeikis' and Wilde's joint denial of her previous story. The nanny, who TMZ has reportedly identified but The Daily...
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)
Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think...
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Midnights' Bonus Song is About Popular Rock Star
Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show
Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Takes Issue With Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments
Whoopi Goldberg has thoughts on Meghan Markle's recent comments about feeling "objectified" during her time as a briefcase model on Deal of No Deal. The Oscar-winning actress questioned Markle taking an issue with her role on the NBC game show during a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, revealing that she ended up leaving the series because of those issues.
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos
The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.
Tom Brady's Alleged 'Insecure' Feelings May Be Playing a Part in Giselle Marriage Drama
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be getting a divorce, and there could be another reason for the issues other than Brady's return to the NFL. A relationship expert recently spoke to The Sun and said Brady made Bündchen "neglected and uninvolved." The two have not been wearing their wedding rings and are living separately.
Channing Tatum Feels Salma Hayek's Touch in First Look at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum just gave the world a first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, and it finds the actor feeling Salma Hayek's touch on his abs. In a post on Instagram, Tatum shared a photo from the upcoming film, which features Hayek sitting with her eyes closed. As she is seated, Tatum's Michael "Magic Mike" Lane holds her hand up to his ripped chest/stomach.
'Dancing With Stars': Derek Hough Weighs in on Trained Dancers Competing (Exclusive)
Dancing With the Stars is in its 31st season, and Derek Hough has seamlessly transitioned from a pro dancer on the show to a judge. Now on Disney+, Hough couldn't be more excited for the uninterrupted competition series and revamp of sorts, with no commercials and more time behind-the-scenes footage viewers get to see this time around. The Emmy-award winner has been with the show through its various iterations, including the show initially enlisting what some would consider has-been celebrities competing and revitalizing their careers through the show. In the beginning, the show featured celebs with little to no dance professional dance training, and watching their progress week to week made fans at home root for them. It's changed a bit, with some contestants having some form of training. But Hough says it doesn't put any contestant at a disadvantage.
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
'Chicago P.D.' Actor Confirms Return to Series, Just Not How Fans Expect
Only weeks after leaving the series, Jesse Lee Soffer is making a return to Chicago P.D., but not how fans might expect. According to Parade, Soffer is back with the series in a behind-the-scenes role that won't feature him in front of the camera. After spending ten seasons with the...
Husband of Late WWE Superstar Sara Lee Pens Emotional Message Two Weeks After Her Death
Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died at the age of 30 on Oct. 5, and her husband has an emotional message for her. Cory Weston, who goes by the name Westin Blake in professional wrestling, went to Instagram to express his love for Lee. This is the first public message from Weston since his wife's death.
Starz Renews Popular Drama for Season 3, Creator Praises Fans
Starz will be venturing back to The Pynk. Two months after Season 2 wrapped on Aug. 14, the critically acclimated drama P-Valley has been renewed for Season 3. Starz announced the renewal Thursday, officially handing P-Valley a to-episode Season 3 order. A premiere date for P-Valley Season 3 has not been announced.
Mariska Hargitay Reveals How Most 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Her in Public
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay does not get to go out in public very often without people recognizing her. She has now played Capt. Olivia Benson for over two decades, and has become an advocate for real-life victims of sexual assault. In a recent interview, Hargitay said fans often come up to her to share how SVU has changed their lives.
Shakira Seemingly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué in New Song
Shakira hasn't spoken much about her split from her longtime love. In June, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Spanish football player Gerard Piqué in June. The former couple have been embroiled in court trying to determine custody of their two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Piqué is in a new relationship with Clara Chia Marti. While speaking with Elle Magazine in Sept. 2022, Shakira spoke of how difficult the transition has been.
Seth Meyers Addresses Speculation That He's Taking Over 'SNL' From Lorne Michaels
It's been long speculated that Seth Meyers would take over SNL from Lorne Michaels when the show's creator eventually retires. Now, in a new interview with fellow former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones, Meyers has addressed the rumors. During the conversation, Meyers — who worked at SNL from 2001 to 2014 — told Jones and her The Fckry podcast co-host Lenny Marcus that he currently has no plans to take over as the show's executive producer if Michaels retires.
