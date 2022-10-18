ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Steinbeck awarded President's Volunteer Service Award

 3 days ago

RSVP volunteer Shirley Steinbeck of Sun Prairie was honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for serving 4,000 hours of volunteer service to her community.

She received this award at the RSVP of Dane County’s 50th Anniversary Volunteer Appreciation Event on Oct. 6.

Born in 1935 into a Missouri farming and country lifestyle, Shirley remembers her mother sewing their childhood clothes on an old Singer treadle sewing machine, which her father later added a motor to. Reflecting a bit further back on the family tree, she recalls stories of her grandmother using feed sacks to make clothes for Shirley’s mom and siblings. Three feed sacks made a dress. Two feed sacks made an apron. Moreover, her family made ‘utility quilts’, tied with scraps of yarn that her aunt brought home from the hat factory she worked at.

From birth, Shirley was immersed in a life of labor, resourcefulness and creativity. Even now, working with her hands fills her days. She volunteers her time with the RSVP Group Projects Program, sewing quilts, face masks, tote bags, walker bags, wheelchair bags for community donation.

“Sewing is therapy,” Steinbeck said. “It gives me something productive to do. Honestly, I’m doing this just as much for me as I am for the people who receive my projects.”

Shirley is not a shy woman. She speaks her mind and wants everyone to know that she is not your typical philanthropist-type volunteer. She just really loves to keep busy and claims that her family is up to their eyeballs in quilts as it is.

Volunteering with RSVP is simply the perfect fit so she can keep doing what she loves, in turn having a place to distribute the gifts she makes. She’s been a widow for 25 years and recently lost her best friend to COVID-19.

“Sitting around, doing nothing but feeling sorry for myself, is my idea of torture,” Steinbeck said.

Rather, she delights in visiting fabric stores, meets with fellow Sun Prairie RSVP Group Projects, volunteers at the Colonial Club and quilts/sews at home in the company of her beloved cat. She loves the feel of fabric and mixing and matching colors. She’s got a system down where one day she irons, another day she cuts, then yet another day she sews. Before she knows it, she has 50 tote bags done, ready to be donated to RSVP, who will then distribute them to local nonprofits.

