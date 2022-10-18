Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
If you’re on the hunt for tech deals, don’t worry because there’s no shortage of options from retailers like Amazon, Dell, and Walmart. You may be overwhelmed by all the choices though, so to help you find the perfect offer if you’re planning to give a gift to a techie — even if it’s for yourself — here are some of the best deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends
Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad 2022 vs. iPad 2021: Should you upgrade?
The humble Apple iPad has been one of our favorite tablets for many, many years now — but it’s also been clear for years that it needs a design update. That’s no longer the case, as 2022’s Apple iPad has been revealed with a stunning new design that brings it into line with the rest of Apple’s iPad roster. A new design is only the start, though, as this year’s iPad also has a USB-C port and a brand-new version of the Magic Keyboard as well.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra camera comparison is a battle for the ages
The iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most welcome camera upgrades in years. It brings an all-new 48-megapixel camera, an upgraded method for processing images, and more. But how does it compare to the similarly priced Galaxy S22 Ultra? The new iPhone doesn’t have a fancy 100x zoom like Samsung’s flagship, but how does it stand up to the competition? Let’s find out.
Digital Trends
How to update software on an LG smart TV
If you have an LG TV, like one of their popular OLED models, you have probably noticed that LG has its own smart platform powered by the proprietary WebOS. Unlike some smart platforms, today's version on LG TVs is designed to be minimalistic, often a running banner of options at the bottom of your screen that allows you to quickly select apps, settings, broadcast signal menus, and more — without getting in the way of what you’re watching (some older WebOS versions have a different interface).
Digital Trends
Does the Apple iPad (2022) have a headphone jack?
Apple has launched a new, re-designed iPad with the faster A14 Bionic chip and four vibrant color options to choose from. The new model also features upgraded cameras, a USB-C port for charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. Contents. Does the iPad (2022) have...
Digital Trends
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
Digital Trends
How your boss can spy on you with Slack, Zoom, and Teams
Slack and Teams are both super useful: They enable quick communication around the office, allow for remote work and work-from-home situations, and let employees easily share a variety of content. The downside to that is that bosses can also use them to keep an eye on what you’re doing and how active you are during your workday.
Digital Trends
Grab this Dell XPS laptop while it’s $270 cheaper
Enjoy over 20% off one of Dell’s top laptops with this Dell XPS deal. This powerful device typically has a retail price of $1,170, but the XPS 13 Laptop currently has a discounted price of $900, saving you $270. When purchasing Dell laptop deals through the company’s website, buyers also receive free shipping, while Dell Rewards members receive 3% back in rewards on the purchase. This deal is automatically applied for you at checkout, so there is no promo code necessary.
Digital Trends
Apple TV 4K just got a great deal at Amazon
If you’re an Apple fan or are looking for a streaming device, Amazon has an interesting deal available for you today. The 32GB model of the Apple TV 4K 2021 is on a special sale for only $100. That’s down $79 from its usual $179 price, a massive 44% discount.
Digital Trends
First Pixel Watch teardown video shows it’s a repairability nightmare
Google’s first smartwatch has divided opinions in a rather extreme fashion. On one hand, the Pixel Watch design is a breath of fresh air, and the UI looks slick, too. But the asking price of $350 hardly justifies what the device has to offer, especially when compared to smartwatches from Apple and Samsung.
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: awkwardly brilliant
“The big screen and two-day battery life make the excellent iPhone 14 Plus tempting, but it's not compelling enough to withstand the challenge from the superior iPhone 14 Pro, or the bargain nature of the iPhone 14.”. Pros. Large, vibrant, detailed screen. Two-day battery life. Easy to use software. Great...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today
In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak suggests a hugely disappointing upgrade
Samsung is just a few months away from introducing the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event. We’ve already seen a few purported renders depicting the phone’s design, which appears to be a blend of the Galaxy S22 and the floating camera lens aesthetics of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both on sale today
Dell XPS deals are back on the radar with the Dell XPS 13 Laptop and the Dell XPS Desktop coming your way at a discounted price. One of the interesting things about this pair of deals is that both products start out at the same price, but the laptop’s price dropped the most. You don’t have to be a Dell laptop deals connoisseur to know that’s worthy of an eyebrow raise!
Digital Trends
Apple’s lead designer is leaving the company just three years after replacing Ive
Apple is facing a major departure from its corporate leadership as Evans Hankey, head of hardware design, announced that she will be leaving the role earlier this week. Hankey has been Apple’s head of hardware design since 2019 and told colleagues that she will remain in her position for the next six months before her official departure in 2023. While people may be anxious to know who will be replacing her once she leaves, no successor has been named.
Digital Trends
Apple’s iPad lineup in 2022 misses the thing that used to make it great
Apple recently gave its iPad lineup a big refresh, and it came with an interesting side effect: For the first time ever, Apple hasn’t discontinued the last generation base iPad after launching a new one. The $329 iPad (2021) still exists after the launch of the $449 iPad (2022). And there is a solid reason for it.
Digital Trends
This 14-inch HP laptop is a bargain at $199 at Walmart today
If most of the laptop deals that you’re seeing today are still too expensive, here’s one that’s very affordable — the HP 14 Laptop for just $199 from Walmart, after a $50 discount to its original price of $249. We’re not sure how long this device will be available for this price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
