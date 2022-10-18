New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.

2 DAYS AGO