Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
WMBF
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton Simon’s mother made an appearance in court Monday, but not about Quinton’s disappearance. Instead, the court hearing was about concerns for the safety of her other two children. It’s been almost two weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County...
Comments / 0