Bradley County, TN

always the truth
3d ago

I hope you catch these people and give them 20 years in prison and the guards get to come by once a day and spray them down with a hose people like this end up turning into murderers

Sharon Jackson
3d ago

How would she like it if she were the one locked in a cage and a water hose squirting at her? I know that poor baby was so scared 😞😔

Karen Higgs
2d ago

If the legal system continues to turn a blind eye to animal abuse, slapping the wrists of people who do or participate in this, or God forbid, worse abuse of innocent animals...what's next?? "Oh your honor, I didn't mean to slit its throat, I was grooming the kitty and my knife slipped?" I don't give a damn if it was just water out of a hose, it's cruel, and who knows what happened before or after that 6 second video. Wake up criminal justice system and stop it where it starts!! Cruelty is what it is...let's treat it as such and teach folks, especially the young ones, that it's wrong and they will be properly punished if caught!!!

