ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice Friday after a “personal day.” And the young pass catcher is opening up about his performance. Moore spoke with the media Friday after Jets practice. When asked whether he felt frustrated, Moore said his performance didn’t quite matter in the grand scheme of things. “I […] The post ‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade

The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place […] The post ‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears

The New England Patriots have a lot of momentum on their side right now after logging back-to-back huge wins over the past two weeks. Things are about to get even better for this team with star quarterback Mac Jones now on the cusp of returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out for […] The post Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his […] The post Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Denver Broncos have had a less-than-ideal start to their 2022 season. We are only entering Week 7 of the season and it seems like the season is over for the Broncos. There is a chance that their season could be somewhat salvaged, however. If the Broncos can conduct a few trades before the trade […] The post 3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jets looking to solidify defensive front with visit from 2-time Pro Bowl DT

Head coach Robert Saleh may be looking to get Quinnen Williams some assistance on the New York Jets defensive line. Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph was in the Jets facility for a visit with the team. Via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo: “The Jets hosted veteran DT Linval Joseph on a visit today, sources say. The […] The post Jets looking to solidify defensive front with visit from 2-time Pro Bowl DT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

‘We can be a f–king dominant football team’: Jalen Hurts’ epic locker room speech will have Eagles fans fired up

The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL at 6-0 and that has the entire City of Brotherly Love dreaming Super Bowl. It’s definitely possible considering the way Nick Sirianni’s squad is playing and to top it off, they have a tremendous leader in quarterback Jalen Hurts. After taking down the […] The post ‘We can be a f–king dominant football team’: Jalen Hurts’ epic locker room speech will have Eagles fans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

N’Keal Harry’s strong message ahead of Bears debut against Patriots

Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be making his long-awaited debut on Monday night football. It will come against his former team, the New England Patriots. Harry was dealt to the Bears before the start of the season for a 2024 seventh-round pick. N’Keal Harry, a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, […] The post N’Keal Harry’s strong message ahead of Bears debut against Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents

The addition of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to upgrade the team’s offense in dramatic fashion. McCaffrey has multiple skills as a runner and receiver, and his new team will have an opportunity to exploit all of his talents. With the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers now have 3 […] The post The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s fantasy football outlook after 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey is a game-changer for the 49ers’ offense, as he can make an impact in the rushing and receiving game. Naturally, McCaffrey’s presence will also have an impact on Deebo Samuel, so let’s look at the fantasy football outlook for Samuel after this trade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy