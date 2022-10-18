Read full article on original website
Related
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
George Kittle reacts to monster 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco rocked the NFL world on Thursday night after news broke that they had agreed to a blockbuster trade deal with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. This is going to be a landscape-shifting move, no doubt, as the 49ers all of a sudden emerge as a favorite to go all the way this year.
49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul
The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice Friday after a “personal day.” And the young pass catcher is opening up about his performance. Moore spoke with the media Friday after Jets practice. When asked whether he felt frustrated, Moore said his performance didn’t quite matter in the grand scheme of things. “I […] The post ‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade
The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place […] The post ‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have a lot of momentum on their side right now after logging back-to-back huge wins over the past two weeks. Things are about to get even better for this team with star quarterback Mac Jones now on the cusp of returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out for […] The post Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his […] The post Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos have had a less-than-ideal start to their 2022 season. We are only entering Week 7 of the season and it seems like the season is over for the Broncos. There is a chance that their season could be somewhat salvaged, however. If the Broncos can conduct a few trades before the trade […] The post 3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets looking to solidify defensive front with visit from 2-time Pro Bowl DT
Head coach Robert Saleh may be looking to get Quinnen Williams some assistance on the New York Jets defensive line. Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph was in the Jets facility for a visit with the team. Via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo: “The Jets hosted veteran DT Linval Joseph on a visit today, sources say. The […] The post Jets looking to solidify defensive front with visit from 2-time Pro Bowl DT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We can be a f–king dominant football team’: Jalen Hurts’ epic locker room speech will have Eagles fans fired up
The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL at 6-0 and that has the entire City of Brotherly Love dreaming Super Bowl. It’s definitely possible considering the way Nick Sirianni’s squad is playing and to top it off, they have a tremendous leader in quarterback Jalen Hurts. After taking down the […] The post ‘We can be a f–king dominant football team’: Jalen Hurts’ epic locker room speech will have Eagles fans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
N’Keal Harry’s strong message ahead of Bears debut against Patriots
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be making his long-awaited debut on Monday night football. It will come against his former team, the New England Patriots. Harry was dealt to the Bears before the start of the season for a 2024 seventh-round pick. N’Keal Harry, a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, […] The post N’Keal Harry’s strong message ahead of Bears debut against Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents
The addition of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers has a chance to upgrade the team’s offense in dramatic fashion. McCaffrey has multiple skills as a runner and receiver, and his new team will have an opportunity to exploit all of his talents. With the addition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers now have 3 […] The post The eye-popping Christian McCaffrey stat that makes SF offense a living nightmare for opponents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers massive Nick Bosa, Trent Williams updates will strike fear in Patrick Mahomes’ heart
The San Francisco 49ers received a pair of important injury updates after trading for Christian McCaffrey. Neither Nick Bosa nor Trent Williams were listed on the 49ers’ injury report, per Niners Wire. The Niners are preparing to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7....
Deebo Samuel’s fantasy football outlook after 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey is a game-changer for the 49ers’ offense, as he can make an impact in the rushing and receiving game. Naturally, McCaffrey’s presence will also have an impact on Deebo Samuel, so let’s look at the fantasy football outlook for Samuel after this trade.
49ers’ immediate plan for Christian McCaffrey after massive trade
There is no 100 percent assurance yet that Christian McCaffrey will be making his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. But if he does play against Patrick Mahomes and company, expect CMC to be significantly utilized right away. Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:
