Cryptocurrency has been gaining traction in the past few years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. But if you’re unfamiliar with it, you might wonder why anyone would choose to use cryptocurrency over fiat currency (aka government-backed money). Cryptocurrency offers many benefits for travellers, including privacy and protection from exchange rate changes when you shop abroad. If you are planning things to do in Akureyri or wherever your next vacation is and are hoping to use cryptocurrency to make your travel easier, here is all you need to know about using cryptocurrency for travel.

1 DAY AGO