Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Big Eyes Coin And Memecoins Like Shiba Inu Will Bring New Money Into The Crypto Market.
The cryptocurrency market is at a total capitalization of $957 billion, which is a massive dip from its $3 trillion peak. The market has suffered serious value loss, and at this point, all the crypto assets without decent standing in the market have been wiped to zero. The market will need new money to flow to gain strength and push for a bull rally. Memecoins are the best cryptocurrencies in bringing outside funds into the landscape, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are at the forefront of that.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Dormant Supply On The Move Again
On-chain data shows some dormant Bitcoin supply is again moving into exchanges, something that could be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow For Old Coins Has Observed Spikes In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, some coins in the age...
Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why
Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
Data: Bitcoin Whales Who Accumulated At $18k Have Continued To Hold Strong
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin whales who accumulated during the June crash have continued to hold strong so far. Bitcoin Sum Coin Age Distribution Shows Strong Accumulation Around $18k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the $18k level has been getting support from the whales as they...
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally – CSPR, TWT, CRV
CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area. TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of CRV respects the downtrend line...
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.8 as the price holds above the key support area. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of MATIC trades above key support...
Bitcoin Price Remains Within A Narrow Range, What’s Next For The Bears?
Bitcoin price has been moving within a restricted range for over a week now. The coin had attempted to move north over the past few days. However, it has not managed to trade near the $20,000 mark. The movement of the Bitcoin price has mainly remained sandwiched between $18,000 and...
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: How Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies are Reshaping the Sports betting Industry
Blockchains and cryptocurrencies are revolutionizing the world of online gambling by providing players with a secure and anonymous way to bet using cryptocurrency on their favorite sports team or other events of interest. In fact, last year the gambling industry experienced approximately $70 billion in revenue, with a large portion of that coming from sports betting, making it one of the most lucrative industries in the world today, reports Betonmobile.
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
Can Supontis Token Compete Against The Sandbox And Chainlink In The Cryptocurrency Market?
The cryptocurrency market is dynamic, with constantly fluctuating values. In 2021, cryptocurrency prices skyrocketed; however, the crypto collapse in 2022 brought down prices, and the market is yet to recover. The crypto market is excited about the emergence of a new cryptocurrency, Supontis Token (PON), as the coin allows users to bridge multiple blockchains.
Trust Wallet Token, Uniswap, and Snowfall Protocol Are Trending Again! – How These Projects Will Make Token Holders Wealthy
It’s a great time to be a holder of Uniswap (UNI), Trust Wallet Token (TWT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These tokens are both trending again, and there are good reasons for it. In this article, we will explore why these projects are so exciting and how they will make...
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1%...
Polkadot Price Forecast: Is Buying The DOT Dip A Smart Move?
A dip is common in the cryptocurrency market during a bearish downtrend. Most times, it could persist for a prolonged period. The current crypto winter of 2022 has seen the value of many coins drop. Investors are carefully weighing their options and considering if buying the dip is a smart move in the current market.
Using Cryptocurrency for Travel
Cryptocurrency has been gaining traction in the past few years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. But if you’re unfamiliar with it, you might wonder why anyone would choose to use cryptocurrency over fiat currency (aka government-backed money). Cryptocurrency offers many benefits for travellers, including privacy and protection from exchange rate changes when you shop abroad. If you are planning things to do in Akureyri or wherever your next vacation is and are hoping to use cryptocurrency to make your travel easier, here is all you need to know about using cryptocurrency for travel.
How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries
If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has always shared thoughts regarding bitcoin and where they see the price going over the next months, and even years to come. In the last year, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, but as time has gone on, these experts have begun to adjust their predictions to fit the current market. The most recent of these panels have revealed their thoughts on the digital asset and it is adjusted even lower.
