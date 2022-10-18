ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
mcnewstn.com

South Pittsburg Board rejects Princess Theatre management contract citing the need for more information

– After a recent special call meeting adopted a new management option for the City’s Princess Theatre, another truncated board rejected the proposed management contract. On October 3, a special call meeting for the board was attended by Commissioners Cheryl Kellermann, Allison Buchanan, and Matt Stone. Though missing the mayor and vice mayor, the board had convened a quorum at that meeting and selected a management option. On October 17, the board once again reconvened for a special call meeting to approve the management contract brought forward. This time missing commissioners Stone and Kellermann, but Mayor Samantha Rector and Vice Mayor Ronnie Lancaster were on hand with Buchanan. Again, convening a quorum allowing action on the single item on the agenda.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday

This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy