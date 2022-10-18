Read full article on original website
Related
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg Board rejects Princess Theatre management contract citing the need for more information
– After a recent special call meeting adopted a new management option for the City’s Princess Theatre, another truncated board rejected the proposed management contract. On October 3, a special call meeting for the board was attended by Commissioners Cheryl Kellermann, Allison Buchanan, and Matt Stone. Though missing the mayor and vice mayor, the board had convened a quorum at that meeting and selected a management option. On October 17, the board once again reconvened for a special call meeting to approve the management contract brought forward. This time missing commissioners Stone and Kellermann, but Mayor Samantha Rector and Vice Mayor Ronnie Lancaster were on hand with Buchanan. Again, convening a quorum allowing action on the single item on the agenda.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
WTVC
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
WTVC
Metro Plumbing Heating and Air: How to protect your septic system from costly repairs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drew Hardin from Metro Plumbing Heating and Air has the answer for the #1 way to protect your septic system from costly repairs. This can be the difference between a thousand-dollar repair and a forty-thousand-dollar repair. Stay connected with Metro Plumbing Heating and Air. (423) 855-0967.
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
WTVC
D.A. calls Cohutta city attorney arrest a mistake by 'inexperienced' Varnell officer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Varnell Police officer with "no real investigative experience and without doing any real investigation" arrested and charged the city attorney of Cohutta, Georgia with bribery and attempted extortion, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. In an email, Poston says the whole...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WTVC
As fentanyl deaths rise in Walker County, new, candy-like form of drug poses threat
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — At first glance it might look like skittles or sweet tarts, but a new form of fentanyl has the power to kill thousands, even in tiny doses. And now, it's circulating in our area. Fentanyl can be more than 100 times stronger than morphine. Now,...
WTVC
Woman enters home, stands over sleeping couple in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
Bradley County, Tenn. — A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple's home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on NW...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
WXIA 11 Alive
VERIFY: No, doctor says there's no evidence that touching fentanyl will cause you to overdose
DALTON, Ga. — There's a claim being pushed out on social media from Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that some car door handles outside a Dalton shopping center were being laced with fentanyl. 11Alive is verifying the claims to find out if a person can overdose by touching...
mymix1041.com
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
WTVC
'I hope I didn't kill him' Catoosa County man shoots his roommate, says sheriff's office
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: (Oct. 20 2022) - Catoose County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has released more information on the arrest of a Ringgold, Georgia man. The arrest report we received says deputies responded to a gun shot wound call. When they got there, CCSO says they discovered Thomas...
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
Comments / 0