Commanders sign quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Washington Commanders expect quarterback Carson Wentz to miss between 4-6 weeks after fracturing a finger on this throwing hand in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Taylor Heinicke will take over as Washington’s starting quarterback, while rookie Sam Howell is the backup. With the expectation that the Commanders may place Wentz on injured reserve, they added another quarterback to the practice squad Tuesday.

Washington signed former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Jake Fromm and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter from the practice squad.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season on the main roster behind Josh Allen, the Bills released him in August 2021. They quickly re-signed him to the practice squad and on Nov. 30, the New York Giants signed Fromm to their active roster.

He appeared in three games for the Giants, making two starts. Fromm completed only 27 of 60 attempts with 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He started in Week 18 vs. Washington, where he completed 15 of 31 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and rushed for 53 yards.

Fromm was a three-year starter at Georgia before entering the 2020 NFL draft.

