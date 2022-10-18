Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Gov’s Deer Hunting Opener Goes to Metro Area
Governor Tim Walz, Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association and Three Rivers Park District, announced details for the 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. Three Rivers Park District will host this year’s opener. “Minnesota is home to...
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Ribbon Cutting for MN National Guard Maintenance Facility in New Ulm
(Learfield News Service/New Ulm, MN) There’s a ribbon cutting ceremony today (Thursday) for a new Army Field Maintenance Shop in New Ulm. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gile says the 25-thousand square foot facility will be used to service Minnesota National Guard wheeled and track vehicles. He says with the new...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
