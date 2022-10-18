Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Homecoming Week at Lee University
We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
mymix1041.com
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
mymix1041.com
Chattanooga Sports Fall Events
We were joined by Tim Morgan and Brant Donlon to give an update on all the events taking place with Chattanooga Sports this fall. Bluecross Bowl is December 1 – https://tssaasports.com/football/. Dr. Pepper will be hosting a Dr. Pepper Fansville at the pavilion during the games. Anyone looking to...
mymix1041.com
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn
We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
mymix1041.com
Amendment changes on the ballot in November
Don’t forget that Early Voting is underway. You can vote at one of three early voting locations through November 3rd. * Bradley County Election Commission Office 155 Broad Street NW Cleveland, TN 37311. * Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Suite 612 (former Bath & Body Works-REAR...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
mymix1041.com
Man arrested in Bradley County for the October 18th stabbing
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Police say just after 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road. When Deputies arrived at the home, they found it...
