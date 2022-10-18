ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Homecoming Week at Lee University

We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday

This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
Chattanooga Sports Fall Events

We were joined by Tim Morgan and Brant Donlon to give an update on all the events taking place with Chattanooga Sports this fall. Bluecross Bowl is December 1 – https://tssaasports.com/football/. Dr. Pepper will be hosting a Dr. Pepper Fansville at the pavilion during the games. Anyone looking to...
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn

We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
Amendment changes on the ballot in November

Don’t forget that Early Voting is underway. You can vote at one of three early voting locations through November 3rd. * Bradley County Election Commission Office 155 Broad Street NW  Cleveland, TN 37311. * Bradley Square Mall  200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Suite 612 (former Bath & Body Works-REAR...
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
Man arrested in Bradley County for the October 18th stabbing

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Police say just after 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road. When Deputies arrived at the home, they found it...
