WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
chattanoogapulse.com
Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses
The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
chattanoogapulse.com
Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17
Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
mymix1041.com
Homecoming Week at Lee University
We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
allongeorgia.com
Christmas Trees In The Park
Chattooga County residents are invited to take part in a special tree lighting project for Christmas. Please join as schools, churches, businesses, and individuals in lighting up Dowdy Park for the holidays with “Christmas Trees In The Park.” Please call and make your reservation. A stake and sign will be provided for $15.00.
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
mymix1041.com
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn
We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
mymix1041.com
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
AdWeek
Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell in Chattanooga, TN Mar 21st, 2023 – presale password
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale code is now open to members! This is your best chance to buy Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell performance tickets earlier than they go on sale. Right now is an ideal moment to buy your own tickets –...
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
chattanoogacw.com
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
