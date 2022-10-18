ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since Allen Iverson in 1996

A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining

PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday

Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday

Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul

On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted

Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Hornets vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 21 bets from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) and New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) will both be feeling good about themselves heading into their matchup on Friday night. Charlotte opened the season with a 129-102 win over San Antonio, while New Orleans blew out Brooklyn in a 130-108 final. These teams met twice last season, with Charlotte winning both matchups.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy