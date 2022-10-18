Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo Announces It’s 2022 Lineup, Special Guests
Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design. Their runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond, rarely seen in museums or...
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
chattanoogapulse.com
Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses
The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
WTVC
The East Ridge Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
mymix1041.com
Chattanooga Sports Fall Events
We were joined by Tim Morgan and Brant Donlon to give an update on all the events taking place with Chattanooga Sports this fall. Bluecross Bowl is December 1 – https://tssaasports.com/football/. Dr. Pepper will be hosting a Dr. Pepper Fansville at the pavilion during the games. Anyone looking to...
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell in Chattanooga, TN Mar 21st, 2023 – presale password
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale code is now open to members! This is your best chance to buy Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell performance tickets earlier than they go on sale. Right now is an ideal moment to buy your own tickets –...
mymix1041.com
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn
We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
douglasnow.com
Family announces projected services dates for Willie Spence
The Spence family has released information regarding a homegoing service date for Willie Spence II, who passed away last Tuesday following a car accident in Tennessee. The projected service dates are as follows: The homegoing service will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida. A memorial service, time as yet to be determined, will take place in Douglas on November 5. Additional details are below.
mymix1041.com
Homecoming Week at Lee University
We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
marinebusinessworld.com
Syntec Industries and Yamaha welcome NMMA staff to facilities
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) team spent time in Georgia last week visiting two member company facilities, including Syntec Industries in Rome and Dalton, as well as Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, located in Newnan. Long time members of the NMMA, Syntec Industries offers the most extensive collection...
mymix1041.com
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
AdWeek
Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
chattanoogacw.com
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
utc.edu
UTC School of Nursing ranked best in Tennessee
A national nursing advocacy organization has ranked the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing Registered Nurse program as the best in Tennessee for 2023. In its announcement, RegisteredNursing.org said it assessed nursing programs on several factors representing how well programs support students toward licensure and beyond. “We analyzed...
Comments / 2