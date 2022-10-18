CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO