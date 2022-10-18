Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
WRAL
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in shooting starts emotionally heavy weekend of goodbyes
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a tearful afternoon in Raleigh on Friday. More than 100 people came to pay their respects to Officer Gabriel Torres, the fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week's mass shooting. This as the city continues to mourn all five people lost, just over...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
From Hedingham to a hideout: New report reveals how Raleigh shooting unfolded
Stalking the Hedingham neighborhood and firing on residents outdoors, police report a sequence of events in the October 13 mass shooting in Raleigh.
Wakefield Middle School student handcuffed for fighting other student
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wakefield Middle School student was handcuffed by a police officer on Friday during a fight with another student, Principal Kiley Brown wrote in a letter to families. All students are safe, according to Brown. The fight happened Friday morning at an outdoor fundraiser celebration, Brown...
WRAL
Friends and family remember James Thompson at Raleigh church
James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter. James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
WRAL
Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show
DURHAM, N.C. — The man charged with killing a mental health nurse practitioner earlier this week in Durham has a history of violence against health care workers, WRAL News has learned. James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died...
What weapons did the teen suspect use in the Hedingham mass shooting? What we know
Police found at least three weapons on the 15-year-old in the Raleigh shooting that killed five and injured two.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
NBC4 Columbus
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Gov. Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday. Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer...
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting: James Thompson's celebration of life set for Thursday
A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who Raleigh police say carried out last week's mass shooting in east Raleigh. A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who...
cbs17
Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
RSV cases increase among young children across Triangle, hospital beds are filling up
Triangle hospitals are running out of beds as cases of respiratory syncytial virus skyrocket. Very young children with an RSV infection can have severe symptoms. Last week, they made up two-thirds of the RSV hospitalizations at UNC. On Friday, WRAL News spoke with Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center's Chief...
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Comments / 0