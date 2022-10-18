Read full article on original website
Upstate Sheriff’s Office hosts balloon release in memory of Domestic Violence victims who lost their lives
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re inviting the public to attend a balloon release in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of Domestic Violence. The Sheriff’s Office says the event will take place at 10:00 a.m. on...
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
Upstate events for the D.E.A.’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration says October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Several Upstate organizations are offering safe means for community participation. The D.E.A. says the national drug overdose epidemic is a threat to public health and safety. Prisma Health, AnMed, and...
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
Community gathers for ‘Walk like M.A.D.D.’ and stands against drunk driving
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members are taking a stand against drunk driving today in Greenville at the sixth annual ‘Walk like M.A.D.D’ hosted by ‘Mothers Against Drunk Driving’ (M.A.D.D.). Representatives for the walk say this year’s Honor Family is the family of Brandon Stites,...
Upstate walk raises more than $102,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Alzheimer’s Association says hundreds of people joined together today at Barnet Park for the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s,’ raising more than $102,000 for their cause. Participants also honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a...
Bowling fundraiser benefits family of fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy and other families of fallen officers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office says the community is hosting a bowling fundraiser called “Bowling for the Blue” to benefit the family of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge and families of other fallen law enforcement. The event takes place this afternoon at Paradise...
Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
Simpsonville First Presbyterian Church turns 100
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The church has been through The Great Depression, renovations, and expansions. The members are looking back at its history and discussing how they plan to continue to serve the community. Jerry Kross is one of their volunteers...
YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA now offers adaptive swim lessons for deaf and hearing-impaired children. One mother made it her mission to help find a place where her son could fulfill his dream of wanting to learn how to swim. “I was here with my older...
Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold. Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
