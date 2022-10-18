ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate events for the D.E.A.’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration says October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Several Upstate organizations are offering safe means for community participation. The D.E.A. says the national drug overdose epidemic is a threat to public health and safety. Prisma Health, AnMed, and...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Simpsonville First Presbyterian Church turns 100

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The church has been through The Great Depression, renovations, and expansions. The members are looking back at its history and discussing how they plan to continue to serve the community. Jerry Kross is one of their volunteers...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA now offers adaptive swim lessons for deaf and hearing-impaired children. One mother made it her mission to help find a place where her son could fulfill his dream of wanting to learn how to swim. “I was here with my older...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold. Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
COLUMBUS, NC

