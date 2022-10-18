ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SD

South Dakota State University celebrates homecoming tradition Oct. 29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University’s “Hobo Day 2022” will celebrate 110 years of South Dakota State University’s homecoming tradition. According to the school’s press release, festivities kick off Monday with the annual Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members, and will culminate with the parade traveling from Medary Avenue to downtown Brookings starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Jim Woster will serve as this year’s Hobo Day Parade grand marshal.
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
BROOKINGS, SD
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
October 19th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... It was an incredible defensive effort in the second half in Fargo last Saturday, but this first-half run by Isaiah Davis was our #5 play of the week. That’s 2 straight weeks of Beast Mode runs. Play #4... How about Ali...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Central Lyon & West Lyon advance through Iowa 2A Playoffs opening round

ROCK RAP{IDS & Inwood, IA Dakota News Now) - Longtime and bitter Lyon County rivals Central Lyon and West Lyon are moving on in the Iowa 2A State Playoffs. With competition beginning at 16 campus site, top-seed Central Lyon blasted Iowa Falls-Alden 57-0. Down the highway at Inwood a couple of touchdowns to open the third quarter helped West Lyon distance themselves from Estherville-Lincoln Central 37-26.
INWOOD, IA
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Castlewood man wins ‘Chase the Ace’ and takes home $150,000

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one year, the Ace of Spades has finally been found in Castlewood. The 51st drawing of the Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser was held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill on Tuesday night. Charlie Trenary was the...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis

Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
BROOKINGS, SD
Stampede stumble again on home ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t make a second rally and fell 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Maddox Fleming scored two power play goals for the Herd while Jackson Irving took the loss in goal, stopping 28 of 33 shots in goal. The Herd dropped to 3-3-0 on the season and travel to Sioux City on Saturday night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

