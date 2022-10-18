Read full article on original website
Augustana University announces 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show starting Oct. 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies sponsored the 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show, which will showcase students’ work as well as artists across the region starting Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 30 artists from across...
South Dakota State University celebrates homecoming tradition Oct. 29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University’s “Hobo Day 2022” will celebrate 110 years of South Dakota State University’s homecoming tradition. According to the school’s press release, festivities kick off Monday with the annual Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members, and will culminate with the parade traveling from Medary Avenue to downtown Brookings starting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Jim Woster will serve as this year’s Hobo Day Parade grand marshal.
Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th in Parker. Hunt organizer Byron Nogelmeier, and Shaun Johnson, from Tonic-Sol-Fa, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event.
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
O’Gorman dominates at Washington in battle of top ranked AA volleyball teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of the top ranked teams in South Dakota AA Volleyball turned into a no-contest, with #1 O’Gorman going to #2 Washington and sweeping the Warriors off their home floor 3-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
October 19th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... It was an incredible defensive effort in the second half in Fargo last Saturday, but this first-half run by Isaiah Davis was our #5 play of the week. That’s 2 straight weeks of Beast Mode runs. Play #4... How about Ali...
Central Lyon & West Lyon advance through Iowa 2A Playoffs opening round
ROCK RAP{IDS & Inwood, IA Dakota News Now) - Longtime and bitter Lyon County rivals Central Lyon and West Lyon are moving on in the Iowa 2A State Playoffs. With competition beginning at 16 campus site, top-seed Central Lyon blasted Iowa Falls-Alden 57-0. Down the highway at Inwood a couple of touchdowns to open the third quarter helped West Lyon distance themselves from Estherville-Lincoln Central 37-26.
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
Union Gospel Mission partners with Cricket Wireless to offer free phones
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Union Gospel Mission is partnering with Cricket Wireless to help provide free phones to those who may not have access. This has been done through a variety of events hosted by the Union Gospel Mission. And with no hidden fees or costs, cricket wireless...
Castlewood man wins ‘Chase the Ace’ and takes home $150,000
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one year, the Ace of Spades has finally been found in Castlewood. The 51st drawing of the Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser was held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill on Tuesday night. Charlie Trenary was the...
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball game. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show. Dakota News...
Wild Wednesday: Black bear exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our bi-weekly segment Wild Wednesday, we introduce you to the black bears at the Great Plains Zoo. The exhibit just opened in July.
Stampede stumble again on home ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t make a second rally and fell 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Maddox Fleming scored two power play goals for the Herd while Jackson Irving took the loss in goal, stopping 28 of 33 shots in goal. The Herd dropped to 3-3-0 on the season and travel to Sioux City on Saturday night.
Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lizzie Ju originally started her farm as just a hobby but quickly saw a need to take care of unwanted and neglected animals from around the area. ”I just have a big heart for animals, especially ones that are broken or unwanted or...
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg football team will take on O’Gorman, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
