It’s that time of year again-time to celebrate National Roller Skating Month! This year, why not dust off those old roller skates and rediscover the joy of skating? I have a pair I have not broken in yet so I definitely plan on doing that this month too. I know roller skating rinks may be hard to come by these days, so I’ve listed some that are open in the Metro Detroit area below. Maybe you’ll even score some deals this month. But first, lets talk about the benefits of roller skating!

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO