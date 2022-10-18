Read full article on original website
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WTVCFOX
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
mymix1041.com
Amendment changes on the ballot in November
Don’t forget that Early Voting is underway. You can vote at one of three early voting locations through November 3rd. * Bradley County Election Commission Office 155 Broad Street NW Cleveland, TN 37311. * Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Suite 612 (former Bath & Body Works-REAR...
mymix1041.com
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election
Early voting for the Nov. 8th State and Federal General Election starts today and runs until Thursday, Nov. 3. There are 3 locations where you can vote early in Bradley County:. -Bradley County Election Commission Office on Broad Street. -Bradley Square Mall in the former Bath & Body Works-use the...
dadecountysentinel.com
Threat Of Suit Says County Failed To Build Reservoir, Piers, Fences
A local landowner is threatening to sue the Dade County government because it has failed to build a reservoir, piers and fences along 61-acres along Lookout Creek, according to legal documents. Wallace Jack Sells Jr., filed notice he intends to sue the Dade County Board of Commissioners and the Dade...
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
WTVCFOX
D.A. calls Cohutta city attorney arrest a mistake by 'inexperienced' Varnell officer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Varnell Police officer with "no real investigative experience and without doing any real investigation" arrested and charged the city attorney of Cohutta, Georgia with bribery and attempted extortion, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. In an email, Poston says the whole...
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
newstalk941.com
838 Acres Added To Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that Fall Creek Falls will expand by some 838 acres. The land acquisition is the result of the combined efforts of TennGreen Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee, and The Conservation Fund. Fall Creek Falls is already one of the...
mymix1041.com
TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday
This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga — North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on...
