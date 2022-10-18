ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
mymix1041.com

Amendment changes on the ballot in November

Don’t forget that Early Voting is underway. You can vote at one of three early voting locations through November 3rd. * Bradley County Election Commission Office 155 Broad Street NW  Cleveland, TN 37311. * Bradley Square Mall  200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Suite 612 (former Bath & Body Works-REAR...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election

Early voting for the Nov. 8th State and Federal General Election starts today and runs until Thursday, Nov. 3. There are 3 locations where you can vote early in Bradley County:. -Bradley County Election Commission Office on Broad Street. -Bradley Square Mall in the former Bath & Body Works-use the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Threat Of Suit Says County Failed To Build Reservoir, Piers, Fences

A local landowner is threatening to sue the Dade County government because it has failed to build a reservoir, piers and fences along 61-acres along Lookout Creek, according to legal documents. Wallace Jack Sells Jr., filed notice he intends to sue the Dade County Board of Commissioners and the Dade...
DADE COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

838 Acres Added To Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that Fall Creek Falls will expand by some 838 acres. The land acquisition is the result of the combined efforts of TennGreen Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee, and The Conservation Fund. Fall Creek Falls is already one of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

TnAchieves mentor deadline is this Friday

This year, TNAchieves is returning to in-person activities. However, before that begins, they are asking communities around the Volunteer State for help. TNAchieves is on its final stretch to get mentors in Hamilton and Bradley County’s with a deadline approaching this week. “There is a significant remaining need,” said...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

