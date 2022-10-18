ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WTVC

Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses

The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Chattanooga Sports Fall Events

We were joined by Tim Morgan and Brant Donlon to give an update on all the events taking place with Chattanooga Sports this fall. Bluecross Bowl is December 1 – https://tssaasports.com/football/. Dr. Pepper will be hosting a Dr. Pepper Fansville at the pavilion during the games. Anyone looking to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Upperman High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.

