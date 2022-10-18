Read full article on original website
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
chattanoogapulse.com
Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses
The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
mymix1041.com
Chattanooga Sports Fall Events
We were joined by Tim Morgan and Brant Donlon to give an update on all the events taking place with Chattanooga Sports this fall. Bluecross Bowl is December 1 – https://tssaasports.com/football/. Dr. Pepper will be hosting a Dr. Pepper Fansville at the pavilion during the games. Anyone looking to...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
mymix1041.com
Be Caffeinated wins $50,000 in Idea Leap Grant Competition, TVFCU announces large-scale expansion of the program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 19) — Last night, TVFCU hosted their Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant pitch night in which five local businesses competed for a total of $100,000 in grant funding. During the competition, hosted at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the five finalists, coming from an original pool...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Riverbend, Chattanooga’s oldest music festival, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June of 2023. The festival will be held from June 2nd- 4th at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts. For the first time, the festival will open...
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVC
Woman enters home, stands over sleeping couple in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
Bradley County, Tenn. — A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple's home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on NW...
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell in Chattanooga, TN Mar 21st, 2023 – presale password
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale code is now open to members! This is your best chance to buy Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell performance tickets earlier than they go on sale. Right now is an ideal moment to buy your own tickets –...
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WBIR
Hometown Spotlight: Beautiful downtown Crossville
Crossville is one of the top destinations in our viewing area! We spoke with tourism and business experts about what they love about the community.
