Woodward releasing audiobook with hours of Trump interviews

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 3 days ago
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a new audiobook which contains eight hours of audio recordings from his conversations with former President Trump over a four year period.

The audiobook, portions of which were shared with CNN, is titled “The Trump Tapes” and will be released Oct. 25. The book will contain recordings of interviews Woodward conducted with Trump during his presidency from 2016 to 2020.

“I get, I get people. They come up with ideas. But the ideas are mine, Bob. The ideas are mine,” Trump told Woodward in a June 2020 interview in regards to a speech Trump had recently given declaring himself the president of “law and order” following civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. “Want to know something? Everything is mine. You know, everything. Every part of it.”

Woodward, in the audiobook, describes Trump as “raw, profane, divisive and deceptive. His language is often retaliatory.”

“Yet, you will also hear him engaging and entertaining, laughing, ever the host. He is trying to win me over, sell his presidency to me. The full-time salesman,” the longtime reporter said, according to CNN. “I wanted to put as much of Trump’s voice, his own words, out there for the historical record and so people could hear and judge and make their own assessments.”

just listen
3d ago

oh my heaven, I can't wait to hear this! even in Trump's own voice, straight out of his own mouth.... there will be so many that call it fake news 🥴😂

Hollow Misery
3d ago

indict ‼️ convict ‼️ incarcerate ‼️ the WORST president in the history of the United States of America ‼️💩🍊🤡‼️

