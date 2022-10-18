Woodward releasing audiobook with hours of Trump interviews

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a new audiobook which contains eight hours of audio recordings from his conversations with former President Trump over a four year period.

The audiobook, portions of which were shared with CNN, is titled “The Trump Tapes” and will be released Oct. 25. The book will contain recordings of interviews Woodward conducted with Trump during his presidency from 2016 to 2020.

“I get, I get people. They come up with ideas. But the ideas are mine, Bob. The ideas are mine,” Trump told Woodward in a June 2020 interview in regards to a speech Trump had recently given declaring himself the president of “law and order” following civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. “Want to know something? Everything is mine. You know, everything. Every part of it.”

Woodward, in the audiobook, describes Trump as “raw, profane, divisive and deceptive. His language is often retaliatory.”

“Yet, you will also hear him engaging and entertaining, laughing, ever the host. He is trying to win me over, sell his presidency to me. The full-time salesman,” the longtime reporter said, according to CNN. “I wanted to put as much of Trump’s voice, his own words, out there for the historical record and so people could hear and judge and make their own assessments.”