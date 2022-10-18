Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Reunion Tower Is Getting a New Restaurant
For the first time since before the pandemic, Dallas’ Reunion Tower will reopen next spring with a new restaurant featuring steak, seafood, and plant-based food. The restaurant, called Crown Block, will replace Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, which operated atop Reunion Tower for 11 years before being forced to close for pandemic-related reasons in 2020. Crown Block will be headed by Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla of Blau + Associates and Reunion Tower owner Hunt Realty Investments, Inc.
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
dmagazine.com
Refined “Treehouse” Living
It’s not often you find a home where, from almost every window, you don’t see a neighbor’s backyard, the street or alley, or the house next door. At 10311 Bel Aire Drive in East Dallas, all you will see are miles of trees and greenery, a winding creek, and other natural elements. You’ll never want to leave the peace and tranquility you’ve discovered right in the heart of the city.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog
As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
This Texas Spot Is A 'Foodie's Heaven'
“A lot of the stuff that we’re doing here is rooted in the classic..."
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23
Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
dallasexpress.com
DFW New Home Values Fall in September
Last month, new homes in Dallas Fort-Worth saw their values drop roughly $10,000 on average. According to the latest New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA, in September the three-month moving average of new home prices in North Texas was $502,686, down from $512,934 the previous month. Austin and San Antonio...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
This Dallas food hall is a foodie’s heaven
The Village Dallas has been an iconic apartment complex here locally for decades. Depending on who you talk to, living in the Village Dallas is an initiation of living in the Big D.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Dallas Observer
Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country
Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
