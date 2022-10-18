ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Reunion Tower Is Getting a New Restaurant

For the first time since before the pandemic, Dallas’ Reunion Tower will reopen next spring with a new restaurant featuring steak, seafood, and plant-based food. The restaurant, called Crown Block, will replace Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, which operated atop Reunion Tower for 11 years before being forced to close for pandemic-related reasons in 2020. Crown Block will be headed by Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla of Blau + Associates and Reunion Tower owner Hunt Realty Investments, Inc.
papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dmagazine.com

Refined “Treehouse” Living

It’s not often you find a home where, from almost every window, you don’t see a neighbor’s backyard, the street or alley, or the house next door. At 10311 Bel Aire Drive in East Dallas, all you will see are miles of trees and greenery, a winding creek, and other natural elements. You’ll never want to leave the peace and tranquility you’ve discovered right in the heart of the city.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog

As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23

Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
dallasexpress.com

DFW New Home Values Fall in September

Last month, new homes in Dallas Fort-Worth saw their values drop roughly $10,000 on average. According to the latest New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA, in September the three-month moving average of new home prices in North Texas was $502,686, down from $512,934 the previous month. Austin and San Antonio...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale

For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
