One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Kansas Highway 10 near the exit to Bob Billings Parkway.
One of the drivers was injured and flown to a hospital in Kansas City.
Traffic on K-10 is being rerouted to Bob Billings Parkway.
