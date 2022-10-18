One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Kansas Highway 10 near the exit to Bob Billings Parkway.

One of the drivers was injured and flown to a hospital in Kansas City.

Traffic on K-10 is being rerouted to Bob Billings Parkway.

