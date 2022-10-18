Chase Brown is not content with Illinois’ great start to the 2022 season. Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. Brown’s production in the running game has played a major role in the Fighting Illini having a strong season. Many people in college football did not expect Illinois to be one of the best teams in the B1G with more than 1 month left in the season.

