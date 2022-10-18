Read full article on original website
Video: Chase Brown gaining national attention
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chase Brown is continuing to gain national attention for various reasons, from being the nations leading rusher, to gaining Heisman consideration, to other awards across college football. Chase Brown has been named to the AP Midseason All-American list, Athletic Midseason All-American, and Sporting News Midseason...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito leading all B1G QBs in this stat through Week 7, per PFF
Tommy DeVito has quietly been one of Illinois’ stars on the offensive side of the ball. PFF revealed where his quarterback grade ranked among the B1G and in the nation. DeVito is leading all B1G QBs in quarterback grade after Week 7. He is also third in the nation.
Illinois Football: Illini building offensive line depth with Dez’Mond Schuster
The junior college ranks have helped the Illinois football team this season, and it will continue helping the program moving forward. Bret Bielema has always put together good offensive lines. His first recruiting class with the Illini showed that focusing on building the offensive line was important. The class of 2022 finished in the top 50 nationally and produced seven offensive linemen.
saturdaytradition.com
Jayden Epps adjusting well to college basketball, praises coaching staff for improvements
Jayden Epps is heading into his freshman year with Illinois basketball. He talked about what has changed since transitioning to the college level per 247Sports’ Derek Piper. Epps was listed as a 4-star CG by the 247Sports Composite. He picked the Fighting Illini over the likes of UConn, Kansas, N.C. State, and Providence. Epps was also the No. 11 and No. 1 player from North Carolina in his class.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown joins elite group of Power 5 RBs following 6-1 start for Illinois
Chase Brown is playing on another planet right now. The star RB for Illinois leads the nation in rushing entering Week 8 and has already set a career-high with 1,059 yards in 2022. Brown has also been used in the passing attack for the Illini and has 6 offensive touchdowns...
saturdaytradition.com
An Illinois division title would be among the unlikeliest in college football history
Very little was expected of Illinois this season. This is not unusual. The Illini hadn’t been ranked at all in 11 seasons, so what was going to make this year any different?. We knew Chase Brown was a great running back, but Illinois didn’t have much else to hang its stovepipe hat on.
saturdaytradition.com
Dez'Mond Schuster, JUCO OL prospect, announces B1G commitment
Dez’Mond Schuster of Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has committed to Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois. Schuster has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Illinois was his only FBS offer, according to 247Sports. Schuster gives the Illini some much needed depth on the offensive line next season....
247Sports
Illini RB Josh McCray back at practice, expected to play at Nebraska: 'He looked incredible'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows the look of Josh McCray getting into a zone, rolling his shoulders backward and clamoring for the ball. Thing is, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. hasn’t much seen that in a game. That is, until a week from Saturday at Nebraska. McCray, Illinois’...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Chase Brown emphasize importance of Josh McCray's return on Illinois backfield
Bret Bielema and Chase Brown know better than anyone how much the return of Josh McCary will mean to Illinois. McCray was seen at practice and could return for the Nebraska game per 247Sports’ Joey Wagner. Bielema mentioned how McCray has looked at practice and has been impressed with...
Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini targets for 2024 after losing ZZ Clark
Illinois basketball took a hit in recruiting with 2024 point guard ZZ Clark deciding to reopen his recruitment. Recruiting losses are few and far between for the Illini. But even with Clark off the books, Illinois has a chance to put together a great class of 2024. Morez Johnson, a...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown not settling for hot start with Illini: 'We can push this way further'
Chase Brown is not content with Illinois’ great start to the 2022 season. Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. Brown’s production in the running game has played a major role in the Fighting Illini having a strong season. Many people in college football did not expect Illinois to be one of the best teams in the B1G with more than 1 month left in the season.
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
Chatham, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
Legendary rock band Journey coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center. Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of […]
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
