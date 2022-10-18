ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

foxillinois.com

Video: Chase Brown gaining national attention

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chase Brown is continuing to gain national attention for various reasons, from being the nations leading rusher, to gaining Heisman consideration, to other awards across college football. Chase Brown has been named to the AP Midseason All-American list, Athletic Midseason All-American, and Sporting News Midseason...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini building offensive line depth with Dez’Mond Schuster

The junior college ranks have helped the Illinois football team this season, and it will continue helping the program moving forward. Bret Bielema has always put together good offensive lines. His first recruiting class with the Illini showed that focusing on building the offensive line was important. The class of 2022 finished in the top 50 nationally and produced seven offensive linemen.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Epps adjusting well to college basketball, praises coaching staff for improvements

Jayden Epps is heading into his freshman year with Illinois basketball. He talked about what has changed since transitioning to the college level per 247Sports’ Derek Piper. Epps was listed as a 4-star CG by the 247Sports Composite. He picked the Fighting Illini over the likes of UConn, Kansas, N.C. State, and Providence. Epps was also the No. 11 and No. 1 player from North Carolina in his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Dez'Mond Schuster, JUCO OL prospect, announces B1G commitment

Dez’Mond Schuster of Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has committed to Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois. Schuster has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Illinois was his only FBS offer, according to 247Sports. Schuster gives the Illini some much needed depth on the offensive line next season....
HUTCHINSON, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown not settling for hot start with Illini: 'We can push this way further'

Chase Brown is not content with Illinois’ great start to the 2022 season. Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. Brown’s production in the running game has played a major role in the Fighting Illini having a strong season. Many people in college football did not expect Illinois to be one of the best teams in the B1G with more than 1 month left in the season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Football PRO

Chatham, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training

With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Legendary rock band Journey coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center. Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana family in need of help after losing everything

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
URBANA, IL

