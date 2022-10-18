Read full article on original website
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
WKTV
Oneonta Police Department investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday
ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Oneonta Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to the James F. Lettis Highway in Oneonta, Friday, in response to reports of a motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian. First responders arrived on scene at 6:49 p.m. where they found Dale Clark, 54, in the...
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
WKTV
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
whcuradio.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Michael A. Bennett, 46, of Rome, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man arrested on criminal mischief charges in the wake of two separate incidents this week
NEW BREMEN AND CROGHAN- A Lewis County man is accused of criminal mischief in the wake of two separate incidents this week, authorities say. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, of Croghan, NY was arrested Wednesday and Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say he was charged...
whcuradio.com
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
WKTV
Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks
UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
cnycentral.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin
OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
WCAX
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake. New York State Police say Ross Goodenough, 72, of Dexter, was found...
WKTV
Utica man accused of robbing woman at Kennedy Plaza
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing a woman at her Kennedy Plaza apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Utica police were called to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m. The victim told officers she answered a knock at her door and a man whom she did...
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline extended to Nov. 4
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice in Marcy have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
WKTV
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN- A man from Essex County is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Charles B. Manfred, 51, of Westport, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers,...
WKTV
SUV crashes into ditch off Southside Road in Frankfort; driver taken to hospital
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a ditch off Southside Road in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Officials say the driver was heading east when he swerved off of the road and hit...
