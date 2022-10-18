Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
California Man Sues Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because Product Is Actually Made in North Carolina
A California man filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce alleging that consumers have been cheated, because the sauce is made in North Carolina — and not in Texas. Philip White and his lawyers are say the sauce’s labeling amounts to fraud, and...
Michigan Voices Co-Executive Director Tameka Ramsey Talks Organizing For Reproductive Freedom
Michigan Voices is working to help communities organize and keep the pressure on The post Michigan Voices Co-Executive Director Tameka Ramsey Talks Organizing For Reproductive Freedom appeared first on NewsOne.
These are the 5 best bourbons for under $30, according to bourbon expert Fred Minnick
Inflation is real and the world is expensive, but that doesn’t mean your spirits have to stay down. Actually, there are several decent bourbons on the market for $30 or less. Earlier this year, world acclaimed bourbon expert Fred Minnick ― in a completely unscientific study ― asked his...
The Best Wine Bars in America
There’s a time and a place for dive and sports bars, with their loud music or blaring soccer games, cheap beer, and fried food. But every so often one may desire a quieter night out to enjoy some alone time with a book and a nice cabernet, or to converse with a date without yelling […]
Comments / 0