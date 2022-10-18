ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GazetteXtra

Evansville, Milton wrap up seasons with state football playoff losses

The high school football season ended for Evansville and Milton on Friday, with first-round state playoff losses in their respective divisions. Evansville 14, Lake Mills 41 Sixth-seeded Evansville lost, 14-41, to third-seeded Lake Mills (8-3 overall, 3-3 Capitol Conference) Friday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. Evansville (5-6 overall, 5-2 Rock Valley...
MILTON, WI
