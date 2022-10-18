Read full article on original website
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
HS football: Bishop Ludden tops Marcellus in ‘old-fashioned, hard-fought’ battle (40 photos)
At the beginning of the season, Bishop Ludden felt as though they were flying “under the radar,” head coach Jim Ryan said. “The guys took it personal, but they’ve been focused on taking care of business,” he said.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 21
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Evansville, Milton wrap up seasons with state football playoff losses
The high school football season ended for Evansville and Milton on Friday, with first-round state playoff losses in their respective divisions. Evansville 14, Lake Mills 41 Sixth-seeded Evansville lost, 14-41, to third-seeded Lake Mills (8-3 overall, 3-3 Capitol Conference) Friday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. Evansville (5-6 overall, 5-2 Rock Valley...
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
Girls tennis state qualifier: Champs from CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt heading to states (photos)
Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis and Jamesville-DeWitt’s doubles partners Mona Farah and Tara Pollock came out of Thursday’s Section III girls tennis state qualifier tournament as champions. Vlassis was the last-woman-standing in the singles tournament after taking down Manlius Pebble Hills’ Amitees Fazeli in the finals at...
Girls soccer playoffs: Fayetteville-Manlius uses scoring flurry to beat Syracuse (40 photos)
Third-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’s goal with four seconds left in the first half of Thursday’s matchup with No. 6 seed Syracuse sparked a flurry of scoring in the second half. The Hornets scored four goals in the second half and went on to defeat Syracuse 6-0 in the Class AA...
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 6)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 6. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Girls swimming: Jamesville-DeWitt swims past Baldwinsville in season finale
The Jamesville-DeWitt girls swimming and diving squad capped its regular season with a 46-43 victory over Salt City Athletic Conference foe Baldwinsville on Thursday. The Red Rams were also crowned SCAC Empire Division champions following the win.
