New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
Marietta, Ohio residents offer support for plane crash victims’ loved ones
Devastating and heartbreaking are just a couple words people have used to describe the aftermath of the plane crash that happened at the Pioneer GMC Buick dealership in Marietta Tuesday morning.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
13abc.com
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
roadtirement.com
National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916
The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
WTAP
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
'I’ll never forget that man': Woman saved by retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash speaks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Timothy Gifford was a former firefighter, an educator and a father. To Monica Durban, he’s her hero. “In the last minute of his life I’m sure he was thinking about everyone else,” she said. “He is a true hero a selfless hero,” said Durban.
thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
Metro News
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
WDTV
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
