Marietta, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
MARIETTA, OH
13abc.com

2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
MARIETTA, OH
roadtirement.com

National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916

The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Marshall County fire claims life

DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
MOUNT CLARE, WV

