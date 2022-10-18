ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

YouTube Premium Family Plan gets a big price hike

Apple users who are paying for the YouTube Premium Family Plan via in-app purchase will see a substantial price hike on top of an already steep increase for the service. YouTube has begun informing customers that they will see a price hike on YouTube Premium family subscriptions starting November 21. The subscription will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
Apple Insider

Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control

Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
Apple Insider

How to customize the Home app in iOS 16

Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
Apple Insider

What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update

For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple Insider

Analyst claims OLED is coming to iPad Pro in 2024

Display analyst Ross Young correctly predicted that the 202211-inch iPad Pro update would lack mini LED backlighting, and now says both it and the 12.9-inch model will get OLED in two years. Days before...
Apple Insider

Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad

Completing the process it began with the iPhone 7 in 2015, Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of its new mobile devices. The sole device Apple sells that still retains the old jack is 2021's 9th generation iPad. The decision is likely to be less controversial now...
Apple Insider

Apple Fitness+ for iPhone launches October 24 with Taylor Swift music

Apple Fitness+ has worked on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV since its launch in 2020, but it has always required an Apple Watch. Now in an effort to expand the service to many more potential users, Apple is making it available for iPhone-only users. "We built Fitness+ to be...
Apple Insider

DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version

After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
Apple Insider

Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro

One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...
Apple Insider

First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks

All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for theApple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new...
Apple Insider

Apple files 'retaliatory' suits against firm trying to ban Apple Watch [u]

Apple is suing Masimo Corp for allegedly infringing on ten of its patents, as the medical technology company itself continues to seek an Apple Watch ban, also over claims of patent infringement. Masimo first sued Apple in 2020 over both its infringement of 10 patents in the Apple Watch, plus...
Apple Insider

How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode in macOS

Do Not Disturb has been a feature of Apple devices since iOS 6, but Apple has since brought the feature tomacOS. Here's how to use it. Notifications can be a blessing and a curse....
Apple Insider

Apple chose a bad year to launch expensive iPads that aren't compelling

Apple's newiPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV updates are less than stellar, yet the company is charging us as if they are. Usually you have to wonder why Apple takes its online store down...
Apple Insider

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell won't get HomeKit Secure Video after all

Netatmo is walking back its promise forHomekit Secure Video in its Smart Video Doorbell due to technical constraints. The Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo was one of the first doorbells to announce it would...
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Apple Insider

Face ID isn't working for some after iOS 15.7.1 beta install

A new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate is interfering withFace ID somehow, leaving some users unable to use the biometric unlock on their devices. On Tuesday, Apple seeded a Release Candidate beta...
Apple Insider

How to move or hide the Dock in macOS

Learn how to easily change the size, placement, and even hide your Dock inmacOS. The macOS Dock is a handy place where you can store your most used applications and access applications and features currently in use. Typically it sits at the bottom of your screen.
Apple Insider

Apple TV 4K dips to $99 at Amazon, a new record low price ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's record-breakingApple TV deal knocks $80 off both the 32GB and 64GB (2021) models. Early Black Friday Apple deals are in full swing heading into the weekend, as Amazon drops the 32GB Apple TV...

