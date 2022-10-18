Read full article on original website
YouTube Premium Family Plan gets a big price hike
Apple users who are paying for the YouTube Premium Family Plan via in-app purchase will see a substantial price hike on top of an already steep increase for the service. YouTube has begun informing customers that they will see a price hike on YouTube Premium family subscriptions starting November 21. The subscription will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control
Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Analyst claims OLED is coming to iPad Pro in 2024
Display analyst Ross Young correctly predicted that the 202211-inch iPad Pro update would lack mini LED backlighting, and now says both it and the 12.9-inch model will get OLED in two years. Days before...
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
Completing the process it began with the iPhone 7 in 2015, Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of its new mobile devices. The sole device Apple sells that still retains the old jack is 2021's 9th generation iPad. The decision is likely to be less controversial now...
Apple Fitness+ for iPhone launches October 24 with Taylor Swift music
Apple Fitness+ has worked on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV since its launch in 2020, but it has always required an Apple Watch. Now in an effort to expand the service to many more potential users, Apple is making it available for iPhone-only users. "We built Fitness+ to be...
DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version
After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro
One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...
First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks
All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for theApple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new...
Apple files 'retaliatory' suits against firm trying to ban Apple Watch [u]
Apple is suing Masimo Corp for allegedly infringing on ten of its patents, as the medical technology company itself continues to seek an Apple Watch ban, also over claims of patent infringement. Masimo first sued Apple in 2020 over both its infringement of 10 patents in the Apple Watch, plus...
How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode in macOS
Do Not Disturb has been a feature of Apple devices since iOS 6, but Apple has since brought the feature tomacOS. Here's how to use it. Notifications can be a blessing and a curse....
Apple chose a bad year to launch expensive iPads that aren't compelling
Apple's newiPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV updates are less than stellar, yet the company is charging us as if they are. Usually you have to wonder why Apple takes its online store down...
Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell won't get HomeKit Secure Video after all
Netatmo is walking back its promise forHomekit Secure Video in its Smart Video Doorbell due to technical constraints. The Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo was one of the first doorbells to announce it would...
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Daily deals Oct. 20: $100 off AirPods Max, iPhone cases as low as $4, Sony A7C camera body for $1,598, more
Thursday's bestdeals include $200 off a Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card, $5 off an AirTag 4-pack, 32% off a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Face ID isn't working for some after iOS 15.7.1 beta install
A new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate is interfering withFace ID somehow, leaving some users unable to use the biometric unlock on their devices. On Tuesday, Apple seeded a Release Candidate beta...
How to move or hide the Dock in macOS
Learn how to easily change the size, placement, and even hide your Dock inmacOS. The macOS Dock is a handy place where you can store your most used applications and access applications and features currently in use. Typically it sits at the bottom of your screen.
Apple TV 4K dips to $99 at Amazon, a new record low price ahead of Black Friday
Amazon's record-breakingApple TV deal knocks $80 off both the 32GB and 64GB (2021) models. Early Black Friday Apple deals are in full swing heading into the weekend, as Amazon drops the 32GB Apple TV...
Daily deals Oct. 19: Caldigit TS4 dock in stock, refurbished iPad Pros starting at $600, 29% off Apple Watch Sport band, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include $200 off M1 MacBook Air, $150 off Sony XM5 refurbished headphones, $200 Neato D10 robot vacuum, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware...
