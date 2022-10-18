ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

WUSA

Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
LEESBURG, VA
Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in NW DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Thursday night. Police said they got a call around 7:32 p.m. for a crash on New Jersey Ave and Q St NW and discovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
ccsao.us

Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas

An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
WUSA9

Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton

LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
LORTON, VA

