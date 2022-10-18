Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WUSA
Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say
LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
WJLA
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
WJLA
MPD searching for two suspects in robbery and assault in Northeast, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police (MPD) are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and assaulted a person in Northeast on Oct. 16. The men arrived to the 300 block of 10th Street, Northeast in a white sedan and approached a man on the street, MPD said. The two...
WJLA
Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in NW DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Thursday night. Police said they got a call around 7:32 p.m. for a crash on New Jersey Ave and Q St NW and discovered...
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery
State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas
An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Virginia man wanted for shooting, robbery found and arrested in New York
A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two week search.
WJLA
DC leaders demand answers, says video shows MPD using 'excessive force' during arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Several Metropolitan Police Department officers are being accused of using excessive force against two D.C. residents during a Thursday night arrest, according to Councilmember Trayon White. White held a noon press conference with community leaders and the family of one of the individuals in police custody...
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
WJLA
Alexandria police searching for missing woman, ask for public assistance
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria police (APD) are asking for public assistance in finding a missing woman. Barbara Lillard was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of King Street in Alexandria, APD said. Lillard is approximately 5'2", has blonde hair and blue eyes, is in her...
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
