Read full article on original website
Related
Uniqlo U's Latest Drop Is Packed With Quiet, Tasteful Menswear
Season after season, Uniqlo U remains a go-to in the GQ offices. With Christophe Lemaire at the helm, the sub-label has established a reputation for incredibly chic clothing attached to incredibly low price tags. And after a long, sweaty summer, the widely-beloved link-up is back in full force, just in time for your annual pumpkin patch outing. As with every other Uniqlo U drop, the latest collection sees Lemaire iterating on everything the Japanese retailer does best, before elevating it all into designer territory. Luxurious knits, wide-legged cords, cropped jackets still warm from the atelier—it's hard to pick just one standout. So we didn't. Instead, we rounded up 17 superb pieces from the new drop, each destined to make getting dressed these next few months preposterously easy. Keep scrolling to see everything we're itching to get our hands on right now, and then make moves quick to the Uniqlo site before the whole lot sells out. Menswear glory waits for no one.
J.Crew and Beams Plus Just Dropped Your New Fall Wardrobe
When two good brands get together, the results shouldn't be equal to the sum of their parts: they should be greater. Most of the time, though, they tend to be less like PB&J and more like PB&Jambalaya. But we're not here to talk about the questionable collabs. We're here to talk about one of the rare collabs that gets it undoubtedly right: J.Crew x Beams Plus. As of today, the iconic American retailer in the midst of a much buzzed-about makeover and the cult-loved Japanese label have chef'd up a tasty collection of certified menswear heat, a 15-course capsule filled with pieces guaranteed to get you flicked by an obscure style magazine (or, at least, an influential TikTok fit account). Firefighter-inspired jackets that swap out the typical reflective stripes for collegiate colors, patchwork chore coats that Hunter S. Thompson would've worn into the ground, button-ups in a dizzying array of patterns: the entire collection is packed with grails, but thanks to the combined powers of J.Crew and Beams Plus' astute design sense, it feels effortlessly cohesive. So in lieu of cherry-picking a few of our favorite pieces, we decided to show you the whole shebang. No, really—it's just that good.
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
Allrecipes.com
Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?
IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
I took a weekend out to transform a basic IKEA Kallax shelving unit into the media cabinet of dreams. Here's how.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
Domaine
"Wet Room" Bathrooms are Trending — Here's How to Get the Look
When renovating a bathroom, you want to choose trends with some staying power. Those rooms can be a headache to redo, plus the expense alone is enough to make you think twice. Whether it's retiling your shower or swapping in a new vanity, bathroom overhauls are important to get right. As inspiration for your next renovation, let us introduce you to a new trend that's only gaining popularity: the "wet room" bathroom.
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen
Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
Why We Love Drawers Better than Cabinets in the Kitchen
The typical American kitchen (as of this writing) has a row of upper cabinets, with another, deeper row of cabinets below. The lower cabinets will have, perhaps, one drawer, and then a set of doors. This is a terrible idea. If you’re considering a kitchen remodel, I’m here to convince you that every kitchen should have drawers, and not doors, for the lower cabinets. If you’ve already got drawers in your kitchen, well, read on and feel smug.
9 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your vehicle clean and crumb-free
If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind. Even those of us who deep clean our homes on a regular basis forget to bestow the same treatment on our cars, despite the fact that doing so has never been easier, thanks to the innovative, lightweight vacuums being launched by a wide range of tech brands.So what should you look for when searching for the ideal super sucker for your car? First of...
16 Lawful-Good Menswear Deals You Can Shop Right This Second
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. For this week, you'll find a promotion-worthy office bag, a cashmere sweater to swaddle yourself in until spring, a celeb-loved cardigan, and 13 other fantastic deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
Peloton Bike Sale: The OG Peloton Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now is the time to buy a Peloton bike. We're not just saying that because we care about you. For Amazon Prime Day, also called Prime Early Access, one of our favorite exercise bikes, the Original Peloton bike, is marked down an impressive $220, bringing it down to its lowest price ever on Amazon: $1,225.
Ugg May Have a Surprise Hit With Sneakerheads (and It's Not What You Think)
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It started as a bold idea from an intrepid sneakerhead on Instagram: a pair of Salomon S/Lab XT-6 sneakers wearing a strange rubber outer layer. Based on the number of flame emojis in the comments section, it seems to be a hit. Not long after the original post, the popular streetwear account Hidden reposted the picture. Soon, it jumped platforms to TikTok, where the almighty algorithm did the rest. Several users began posting all sorts of sneakers wearing the rubber wrap, from Nikes and New Balances all the way to shoes from Yeezy and Rick Owens. One video of a wrapped pair of Nike Dunks raked in over two million views. So, what exactly was this thing?
J.Crew and Tracksmith Want to Put a Little Prep in Your Step
Right now, J.Crew can't miss. Since appointing Brendon Babenzien, the Supreme alum and current Noah co-founder, as creative director of its men's line, the mall brand mainstay has overhauled its offering, briskly selling through its inventory in the process. Next up? A surprise collaboration with Tracksmith, the Boston-based imprint that specializes in retro-doused running gear imbued with a serious performance bent. The neo-prep resurgence isn't a one-off phenomena–prep is back, baby, and it's coming for your workout kit.
Fellow's Beloved Stagg EKG Kettle is Going Pro
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been to a specialty coffee shop in the past five years, it's likely that you've seen the Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle. You know the one. The gooseneck spout, the (typically) blacked-out exterior, the antler-like handle, and the square base that heats it all up. For coffee lovers, Fellow is a brand that's elevated the basic grinder or French press to an elegant design piece, and the Stagg EKG is the status-y kettle to own if you want a more precise pour-over. It heats water to a specific temperature, maintains that temperature for up to an hour, plus packs in a built-in timer to help you keep track of your brew time. It's basically the perfect electric kettle already, but Fellow is one-upping itself with the release of a new model this year: the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro.
The Beginner's Guide to Issey Miyake
For Issey Miyake, the quietly transgressive Japanese designer who passed away in August, everything began and ended with fabric. Through technical innovation and novel technique, his early work established him as a pioneer in the realm of material development. Alongside his textile director Makiko Minagawa, who helped bring Miyake's ideas to life in the ‘80s and ’90s, the designer proposed radical new ways to understand the clothing-making process, incorporating unorthodox materials like pineapple, bamboo, and jute, often treated with then-unusual plant-based dyes.
With Another Far-Out Watch, Cartier’s Hot Streak Continues
Were any watchmakers having a better time than those working at Cartier’s London wing during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s? Channeling the free-wheeling and fun-loving Swinging Sixties, Cartier London took its most off-the-wall ideas and never bothered to smooth the edges. Literally: the watch that has become both a new celebrity favorite and auction superstar, the freakishly curvy Cartier Crash, came out of Cartier London in 1967. And a few years later, in 1973, the same branch designed and released the “Pebble” (or “Baseball”). One small problem: only six Pebbles were ever released.
The Great GQ Watch Survey
Welcome to the inaugural edition of the GQ watch survey. I started pulling this together because of the tremendous changes the watch world has gone through over the past couple of years. Most of those can be traced back to a single point: “Millions more people care about watches now,” said Eric Wind, Wind Vintage owner. That new mass of collectors made prices explode momentarily before they came slightly back to earth. More types of people—as in, not just wealthy white guys—are finally getting more involved. Taste is changing, too: collectors are embracing color, funk, and ambitious design more than ever before. To cover the enormous amount of shifting ground, I ask almost 20 of the most high-powered folks in the watch universe—dealers, watch-club founders, brand creators, auction-house specialists, podcast hosts, and mega-collectors—to help us understand the state of the watch world in 2022.
The Instagram-Famous Always Pan Is 25% Off Right Now (Plus 7 More Great Deals We Like)
The Our Place Always Pan might literally be the most famous cooking pan online. No, seriously. Head to the ’Gram and you’ll find the Always Pan in all its pastel glory like it’s an actual influencer. If you’ve ever wanted to figure out what all the hype is all about, there’s a great Our Place sale, which finds the popular piece of cookware marked down 25%.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0