Gloversville, NY

uticaphoenix.net

Local: Oneida County Awarded $2.25 Million Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Oneida County has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to help prevent suicide among military veterans. “Suicide rates among our veterans are rising and they need our help,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award

BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: MVCC to host Fall Open House in Utica

Utica—Mohawk Valley Community College will host Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. “MVCC’s Open House is a tremendous opportunity for students to get a closer look at the College, see our classrooms, labs, and studios, and meet faculty in their areas of interest and staff who are dedicated to student success, whether it is in career exploration, job readiness, or transfer to a four-year institution,” said Dan Ianno, director of Admissions at MVCC.
UTICA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

City Tries Again: Seeking a Permanent Homeless Shelter on West Side

SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced a comprehensive initiative this week to address the city’s homelessness. The plan would site a permanent 24/7 year-round shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street and may potentially add a second building to house people transitioning through a continuum of care.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID

A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY

