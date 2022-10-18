Read full article on original website
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
Local: Oneida County Awarded $2.25 Million Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant
County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Oneida County has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to help prevent suicide among military veterans. “Suicide rates among our veterans are rising and they need our help,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them.”
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
Saratoga County Emergency Services manager to depart
Carl Zeilman, Saratoga County's Director of Emergency Management is leaving his post Wednesday, October 26, ending a nearly nine-year tenure.
Unity House opens domestic violence services center in Lansingburgh
Additional resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.
Local: MVCC to host Fall Open House in Utica
Utica—Mohawk Valley Community College will host Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. “MVCC’s Open House is a tremendous opportunity for students to get a closer look at the College, see our classrooms, labs, and studios, and meet faculty in their areas of interest and staff who are dedicated to student success, whether it is in career exploration, job readiness, or transfer to a four-year institution,” said Dan Ianno, director of Admissions at MVCC.
Montgomery County SPCA breaks ground on new shelter
The Montgomery County SPCA broke ground on its new home earlier this week.
CDTA’s Pink Bus rolls into Amsterdam
Multiple Capital Region cancer service programs met on Wednesday to raise awareness about breast cancer, in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
City Tries Again: Seeking a Permanent Homeless Shelter on West Side
SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced a comprehensive initiative this week to address the city’s homelessness. The plan would site a permanent 24/7 year-round shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street and may potentially add a second building to house people transitioning through a continuum of care.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Disability Employment Awards handed out at Rivers Casino
The New York State Industries for the Disabled celebrated those with disabilities who are doing an outstanding job in the workplace.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
CDTA offering free rides to nonprofit workers
The Capital District Transportation Authority is adding another local organization to its Universal Access Program.
Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
Ballston Spa Holiday Parade date set
The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, December 2, on Milton Avenue.
Man thanks team at Albany Med for saving life during COVID
A Syracuse-area man thanked the Albany Medical Center doctors and nurses who saved his life from COVID. He was kept alive by an ECMO machine – which oxygenates blood outside the body – along with other very specialized lifesaving measures. He also needed a lung transplant. Yager was...
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
