County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Oneida County has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to help prevent suicide among military veterans. “Suicide rates among our veterans are rising and they need our help,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO