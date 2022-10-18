Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
mocoshow.com
Demo/Construction at Lakeforest has 2024 Target Date; Dining Area With Boardwalk in the Early Plans
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, held an informational meeting on Thursday evening to share some early plans for what will take the place of the mall. WRS purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Water main break closes road, affects others in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A water main break Sunday closed a road and affected several others in Alexandria, Va. Sanger Avenue westbound is closed from Knole Court to North Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police. One lane of Sanger Avenue eastbound is open from Knole Court to North...
WTOP
Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family
In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Inside Nova
Fourteen displaced after two house fires in Prince William County
Two fires in two days have displaced 14 people in Prince William County. On Thursday at 9:05 p.m., fire crews were called to the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area and arrived to find a basement fire in a single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
NBC Washington
Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf
D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
mocoshow.com
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
Police: Construction worker hit and killed by car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a construction worker was hit by a car Thursday morning, killing him as he was standing in a closed section of the roadway. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 52-year-old Christopher Carter was working as...
Comments / 0