ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
STERLING, VA
mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon

The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf

D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn

A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
mocoshow.com

Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian

Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy