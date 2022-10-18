ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

I Bonds can bring big deals for savers: Why you should buy before Oct. 28

By Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Savers who have at least a one-year time frame to park their cash face an October deadline for locking up some incredible rates on I Bonds for the next 12 months.

Inflation-adjusted U.S. savings bonds, known as I Bonds, bought from May through October are paying an annualized rate of 9.62% for a six-month period after the initial issue date of the bonds. Interest is compounded semi-annually.  I Bonds can be bought online at TreasuryDirect.gov.

The key thing now for those who didn't buy I Bonds earlier is to be certain to buy as of Oct. 28 to lock in higher rates before interest rates pull back beginning in November.

Rates for I Bonds issued later this year and early next are expected to be decent but much lower than 9.62% for the first six months after they are issued, thanks to a slight cooldown in inflation in recent months.

More: Student loan forgiveness application now available: What to know

More: IRS sends letters to millions still eligible for generous COVID-19 tax breaks

You'd need to complete the purchase of the I Bond in TreasuryDirect by Oct. 28 to ensure that the bond is issued in October, according to the TreasuryDirect website.

The 9.62% annualized rate stands out in a world where new regular U.S. savings bonds, the Series EE bonds, are paying 0.1%. The current average for a one-year certificate of deposit is 0.97%, according to Bankrate.com's research. Some promotional rates on one-year or 13-month CDs are around 3.5% to nearly 4%.

The annualized rate for I Bonds issued beginning in November is estimated to be around 6.48% for six months, according to Daniel Pederson, a Monroe-based savings bond expert and founder of www.BondHelper.com. On Nov. 1, the Treasury Department will announce the official rate for I Bonds bought from November through April 2023.

Together the two sets of rates that we know about will make for a solid return over a 12-month period.

If a saver buys by Oct. 28 and gets an October issue date for the I Bonds, the saver would end up with an annualized rate of 9.62% for the first six months and 6.48% for the second six months.

That's an approximate return of 8.05% over a year.

Pederson recommends that those interested in buying I Bonds take advantage of a short window in October when one has a good idea of the rates for the next 12 months.

Even if you cashed the bond after a 12-month holding period and lost three months of interest as a penalty, he said, you would net 6.43% over 12 months of owning the bond.

Savers, he said, control when they want to cash their I Bond after one year. You cannot have access to this money invested in I Bonds for 12 months after buying the bond.

I Bonds earn interest for 30 years unless you cash them first.

Inflation was exceptionally strong in the first three months — April, May and June — for determining I Bond rates ahead. U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high when the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% year-over-year through June and rose 1.3% over the previous month.

At one point, it was even possible that the new I Bond rates announced in November could have topped the current rate. But inflation slowed down in the following months.

Higher prices for groceries, gas and rent continue to put a great deal of stress on budgets. But the reality is that month-to-month changes in the Consumer Price Index began cooling down during July, August and September from levels hit earlier in the year.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September from the proceeding month, for example, after rising 0.1% in August. The CPI in September rose 8.2% over the last 12 months.

I Bonds issued now have a 0% fixed rate and then the inflation-adjusted rate — which changes every six months — is added on top of that 0%.

If inflation keeps going up, savers will receive adjustments and potential higher rates every six months without doing anything.

If inflation falls or gets under control, it's possible that future I Bond rates would ladder downward. And at some point, savers might want to rethink how long they're going to want to keep their I Bonds. It's possible some might want to cash out before five years — if they see a better option or want to use the money down the road.

Going forward, many will want to track I Bond rates to see how much the bonds will pay later in 2023 or 2024.

Savers pay a penalty and lose three months of interest if they cash the I Bond before they've held it for five years. But Pederson notes that you'd lose the most recent three months of interest. If you time it right and inflation falls dramatically, you'd lose interest paid at a lower rate, not the high rates you're getting now.

After inflation began heating up, interest in I Bonds began building in 2021 and, again, in 2022.

More than $17.5 billion in I Bonds were sold via TreasuryDirect during the first half of this year through July, according to the Treasury's data.

The annual purchase limit for I Bonds is $10,000 per person during the calendar year. Some savers might be able add an additional $5,000 in a year if they choose to direct a federal income tax refund toward I Bonds. But you need to do so when you're filing a tax return and you'd file Form 8888 with the return.

In late September, two U.S. Senators — Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat — introduced the "Savings Security Act," which calls for allowing people to buy up to $30,000 a year in I Bonds when the average six-month annual Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers is above 3.5%. The new purchase limit would only apply to families and individuals. Businesses and trusts would not be eligible for the increased cap. The bill would not change the $5,000-per-person paper I Bond cap issued through a tax refund. Although introduced, it has not passed yet.

I Bonds bought by individuals can be titled or registered with a co-owner, naming beneficiary upon death, or as a sole ownership. A beneficiary must be a person, not an entity, such as a business or trust.

Over the past year, many people have opened up online accounts at TreasuryDirect to buy I Bonds. Some experienced glitches in the system. Many did not have trouble, though. The best bet: Get your paperwork ready before trying to fill out any forms online, including having the account number and routing number for the bank account that you'll transfer the money out of to buy the bonds. Keep good records of passwords and the bonds. You don't receive any regular statements in the mail.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ tompor . To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer.

Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I Bonds can bring big deals for savers: Why you should buy before Oct. 28

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
CNET

I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
The Guardian

Annuities: rates on guaranteed pension income soar 44% in a year

Mortgage rates are still soaring, stock markets have been tumbling, and high inflation is eating away at people’s savings. It is pretty grim out there but one financial product – which had been pretty much written off by many people – is looking a lot more tempting than it did a year or two ago.
CNET

Final Week to Buy Record-High 9.62% I Bonds: How to Do It

I bonds -- US Treasury savings bonds with an interest rate tied to inflation -- have been touted as the best low-risk investment around, ever since their record 9.62% interest rate was announced back in May. You can still lock in that impressive rate for the next six months, but you'll need to act quickly -- the current rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28.
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
mailplus.co.uk

Abolishing inheritance tax just a dream, savers told

INHERITANCE tax planning should remain a priority for many households, despite a recent call from one Government Minister to scrap the tax. Law firm Kingsley Napley says furore over the Government’s mini-budget last month means abolition of inheritance tax is now no more than a political pipe dream. Earlier...
Herald & Review

Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That

As you approach retirement, you may have a big mortgage balance hanging over your head. The average 60-something household has about $243,000 in outstanding mortgage debt. Paying off those loans may be a smart move for a lot of soon-to-be retirees. A mortgage is a fixed-income asset you sold. Most...
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy