TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reports that three people have been charged with the possession of meth after a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield back in September of 2022. According to the Sheriff, on Thursday, September 29th, deputies pulled over...

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO