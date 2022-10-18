Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Bubba Wallace Intentionally Wrecking Kyle Larson
Just about everyone in the NASCAR community has an opinion on Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday. That includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. spoke on the incident during this week’s episode of...
NASCAR: Dale Jr. has expressed a major concern
Two drivers have lost their chances to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship due to injuries. But how many other injuries have gone undetected?. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman sidelined for both the second and third races in the round of 12, he was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention.
NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?
Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Denny Hamlin Recently Called Out NASCAR for Frustrating Decisions, and Bubba Wallace Penalty Validates What He Had to Say
Denny Hamlin was not happy at Texas and called out NASCAR for how it makes decisions. This week's penalty of Bubba Wallace proves him right. The post Denny Hamlin Recently Called Out NASCAR for Frustrating Decisions, and Bubba Wallace Penalty Validates What He Had to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the big surprise his team found in car’s engine
There it is — an actual possum in the engine bay just as he said. JR Motorsports had four cars race in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas last weekend. All four cars finished in the top seven, with Josh Barry, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finishing 1-3.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues.
Watching from afar, Bubba Wallace's lunch: 'Humble pie'
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Around the time that NASCAR drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway were getting into their cars for Sunday's race, Bubba Wallace was having lunch. His selection: “Humble Pie," he tweeted. Wallace spent his Sunday at the 23XI team headquarters in North Carolina, serving his one-race suspension...
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
NASCAR's Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. Logano...
Breaking It Down: Reflecting back on the week that was for Bubba
Perhaps the best part of the mess Wallace brought upon himself is he won't be racing Sunday. But he still hasn't apologized to the person he should the most: Kyle Larson
NASCAR at Homestead-Miami schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
Another spot in the Championship 4 is on the line this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his victory in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven playoff drivers left to fight for the final three bids.
NASCAR playoffs at Homestead starting lineup: William Byron wins first pole of 2022
William Byron won the pole for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, laying down a lap of 32.454 seconds (166.389 MPH) to earn his first pole of the 2022 season. Byron's pole is the seventh of his Cup career, and his first since Indianapolis in 2021.
Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles
Elliott ranks eighth out of eight drivers in race points awarded during the playoffs. He’s earned 140 race points compared to leader Denny Hamlin’s 213. Elliott also earned the fewest stage points (37) of any of the eight drivers shown with the exception of Chase Briscoe. Let’s start...
Haslem serves as honorary NASCAR race official at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Udonis Haslem thought he would be able to walk around unnoticed at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Oddly enough, a 6-foot-8 man — one of South Florida's most recognizable athletes after 20 years and three championships with the Miami Heat — was somewhat easy to spot in the crowd Sunday, when he served as an honorary race official for NASCAR's annual stop at Homestead.
NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR. Hamlin didn’t say what that means, choosing to keep those matters in-house. “He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Hamlin said. “But, you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”
