The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News

NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. has expressed a major concern

Two drivers have lost their chances to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship due to injuries. But how many other injuries have gone undetected?. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman sidelined for both the second and third races in the round of 12, he was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention.
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?

Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports

Watching from afar, Bubba Wallace's lunch: 'Humble pie'

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Around the time that NASCAR drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway were getting into their cars for Sunday's race, Bubba Wallace was having lunch. His selection: “Humble Pie," he tweeted. Wallace spent his Sunday at the 23XI team headquarters in North Carolina, serving his one-race suspension...
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
FOX Sports

NASCAR's Logano has lots of reasons to be smiling right now

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. It’s always there, usually accompanied by him laughing about something. His perpetually upbeat persona has even become a running joke in NASCAR circles over the years. These days, he’s got even more reasons to be happy. Logano...
NBC Sports

NASCAR at Homestead-Miami schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

Another spot in the Championship 4 is on the line this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his victory in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven playoff drivers left to fight for the final three bids.
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles

Elliott ranks eighth out of eight drivers in race points awarded during the playoffs. He’s earned 140 race points compared to leader Denny Hamlin’s 213. Elliott also earned the fewest stage points (37) of any of the eight drivers shown with the exception of Chase Briscoe. Let’s start...
FOX Sports

Haslem serves as honorary NASCAR race official at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Udonis Haslem thought he would be able to walk around unnoticed at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Oddly enough, a 6-foot-8 man — one of South Florida's most recognizable athletes after 20 years and three championships with the Miami Heat — was somewhat easy to spot in the crowd Sunday, when he served as an honorary race official for NASCAR's annual stop at Homestead.
The Associated Press

NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday's NASCAR race, and that's evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes "above and beyond" the penalties handed down by NASCAR. Hamlin didn't say what that means, choosing to keep those matters in-house. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn't represent it that well last week," Hamlin said. "But, you know, in the grand scheme of things, we're very happy with his progress. And he knows he's still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car."
