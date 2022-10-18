Fall NCHSAA playoff results, brackets for Davidson, Randolph counties

As the regular season for fall high school sports come to a close, eyes begin turning toward the postseason, long playoff runs and, in some cases, state championship dreams.

The NCHSAA state dual-team tennis tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, while pairings for the state volleyball tournament come out on Oct. 20. The football and soccer pairings are released the weekend of Oct. 28-29.

Check back here for round-by-round results and schedules for all fall sports across Davidson and Randolph counties.

Football

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volleyball

NCHSAA First Round, Saturday, Oct. 22

3A West: No. 26 Smoky Mountain at No. 7 Oak Grove

3A West: No. 20 Ledford at No. 13 East Rowan

3A West: No. 30 North Davidson at No. 3 Kings Mountain

2A West: No. 24 Salisbury at No. 9 West Daivdson

2A West: No. 18 Providence Grove at No. 15 East Davidson

2A West: No. 20 Bandys at No. 13 Randleman

2A West: No. 29 Whteamore at No. 4 East Surry

2A West: No. 32 Trinity at No. 1 McMichael

1A West: No. 28 Eastern Randolph at No. 5 Uwharrie Charter

1A West: No. 32 South Davidson at No. 1 Union Academy

Boys Soccer

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

Girls Golf

1A/2A Central Regional: Providence Grove won the regional with a team score of 281, led by medalist Caroline Wright's score of 75. She'll be joined at the state tournament by teammates Morgan Heilig (5) and Anna Holloway (111). West Davidson's Marisa Edwards also shot 111 to qualify as an individual.

3A Central Regional: Oak Grove won the team championship Monday at Whispering Pines CC, while Asheboro finished second. Both move on to the state championship on Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf in Pinehurst. Salem Lee of Asheboro (76) was the highest individual finisher, taking second. Camille Lambert (85), Ella Ott (90), Zoe Crotts (95) and Gracie Eanes (98) of Oak Grove will make up the Grizzlies' team. Lee is joined by Morgan Coward (109) and Addison Allen (110) for the Blue Comets. Individual qualifiers were Naomi Lanier of Central Davidson (98) and Addison Sage of Ledford (100).

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

Cross Country

NCHSAA Regionals are on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Girls Tennis

NCHSAA

1A West First Round: No. 10 Thomas Jefferson Classical 6, No. 7 South Davidson 3

2A West First Round: No. 8 Shelby 8, No. 9 Wheatmore 1

3A West First Round: No. 3 Montgomery Central 5, No. 14 Ledford 1

