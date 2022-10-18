ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Fall NCHSAA playoff results, brackets for Davidson, Randolph counties

By Dan Spears, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f3ZB_0idaMJyB00

As the regular season for fall high school sports come to a close, eyes begin turning toward the postseason, long playoff runs and, in some cases, state championship dreams.

The NCHSAA state dual-team tennis tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, while pairings for the state volleyball tournament come out on Oct. 20. The football and soccer pairings are released the weekend of Oct. 28-29.

Check back here for round-by-round results and schedules for all fall sports across Davidson and Randolph counties.

LEXINGTON SENIOR: Lexington football hopes new field is part of revival for once-proud program

RANDOLPH COUNTY: Asheboro-area high school football schedules for 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY: Lexington-area 2022 high school football schedules

Football

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volleyball

NCHSAA First Round, Saturday, Oct. 22

3A West: No. 26 Smoky Mountain at No. 7 Oak Grove

3A West: No. 20 Ledford at No. 13 East Rowan

3A West: No. 30 North Davidson at No. 3 Kings Mountain

2A West: No. 24 Salisbury at No. 9 West Daivdson

2A West: No. 18 Providence Grove at No. 15 East Davidson

2A West: No. 20 Bandys at No. 13 Randleman

2A West: No. 29 Whteamore at No. 4 East Surry

2A West: No. 32 Trinity at No. 1 McMichael

1A West: No. 28 Eastern Randolph at No. 5 Uwharrie Charter

1A West: No. 32 South Davidson at No. 1 Union Academy

Boys Soccer

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

Girls Golf

1A/2A Central Regional: Providence Grove won the regional with a team score of 281, led by medalist Caroline Wright's score of 75. She'll be joined at the state tournament by teammates Morgan Heilig (5) and Anna Holloway (111). West Davidson's Marisa Edwards also shot 111 to qualify as an individual.

3A Central Regional: Oak Grove won the team championship Monday at Whispering Pines CC, while Asheboro finished second. Both move on to the state championship on Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf in Pinehurst. Salem Lee of Asheboro (76) was the highest individual finisher, taking second. Camille Lambert (85), Ella Ott (90), Zoe Crotts (95) and Gracie Eanes (98) of Oak Grove will make up the Grizzlies' team. Lee is joined by Morgan Coward (109) and Addison Allen (110) for the Blue Comets. Individual qualifiers were Naomi Lanier of Central Davidson (98) and Addison Sage of Ledford (100).

Boys Soccer

NCHSAA brackets are announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

Cross Country

NCHSAA Regionals are on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Girls Tennis

NCHSAA

1A West First Round: No. 10 Thomas Jefferson Classical 6, No. 7 South Davidson 3

2A West First Round: No. 8 Shelby 8, No. 9 Wheatmore 1

3A West First Round: No. 3 Montgomery Central 5, No. 14 Ledford 1

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Fall NCHSAA playoff results, brackets for Davidson, Randolph counties

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northeast Guilford High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
REIDSVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: Madison County rallies past East Forsyth, 42-34

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Camden Smith was a pain in East Forsyth’s behind all night. The junior quarterback rushed for 168 yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a TD to lead Madison County to a comeback win over East Forsyth, 42-34, Thursday at Bronco Stadium. Smith’s 70-yard punt...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
DURHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T to bus students to the polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WXII 12

Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
LEXINGTON, NC
Tyler Mc.

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Yadkin Commissioner candidate profiles

Incumbent Yadkin County Commissioners Kevin Austin and Frank Zachary were successful in the Republican primary race to reclaim their seats on the Yadkin County Board. Incumbent Gilbert Hemric was defeated by newcomer Cliff Collins. As there are no Democrat challengers for the three seats up for election on the county board, Austin, Zachary and Collins are running unopposed. Below are the candidate profiles that the candidates completed earlier this year ahead of the primary.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Tracking severe storms in the Triad

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

2K+
Followers
423
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy