Injuries to Eric Gentry, Shane Lee will force USC reserve linebackers to step up
Eric Gentry will still have a role in USC's defense this season. That much is certain. Gentry solidified that when, after leaving with an apparent foot/ankle injury late in USC's game at Utah, the second-year sophomore linebacker hopped on one leg out of the medical tent back onto the field to fire up his teammates. The dramatic scene did not surprise head coach Lincoln Riley, who later said Gentry was one of maybe "50 guys" on the roster who would have done such a thing.
UCLA Falls in the Latest Coaches Poll
The UCLA football team has fallen five spots in the latest Coaches Poll and is now No. 15 in the nation. The Bruins, now 6-1, suffered their first loss on Saturday against Oregon. Despite the loss, UCLA is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Due to a...
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Five notable quotes from UCLA HC Chip Kelly following loss to Oregon
Former Oregon head coach and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media following No. 9 UCLA's loss to No. 10 Oregon. Here are five notable quotes from Kelly from his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly...
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win over UCLA
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he breaks down the team's dominating and impressive 45-30 victory over visiting No. 9 UCLA. Nix breaks down his performance against UCLA, the balance of Oregon's offense, and where the team goes from here after the big win. Sign up for the...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su’a talks talks favorite schools and future visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the region’s top defensive players and there is some new buzz about his recruitment moving forward. Sua is a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Monarchs. He has been a captain since his sophomore year and is the heart and soul of the Monarchs defense.
Rio Mesa 2024 RB J'lin Wingo breaking out
J’Lin Wingo found the perfect night to show the damage he can bring on the football field as a 2024 prospect in a city known for producing NCAA Division I talent: Oxnard. And the junior ran through and around a defense stockpiled on future Saturday players: Pacifica High. The...
