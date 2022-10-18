ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injuries to Eric Gentry, Shane Lee will force USC reserve linebackers to step up

Eric Gentry will still have a role in USC's defense this season. That much is certain. Gentry solidified that when, after leaving with an apparent foot/ankle injury late in USC's game at Utah, the second-year sophomore linebacker hopped on one leg out of the medical tent back onto the field to fire up his teammates. The dramatic scene did not surprise head coach Lincoln Riley, who later said Gentry was one of maybe "50 guys" on the roster who would have done such a thing.
UCLA Falls in the Latest Coaches Poll

The UCLA football team has fallen five spots in the latest Coaches Poll and is now No. 15 in the nation. The Bruins, now 6-1, suffered their first loss on Saturday against Oregon. Despite the loss, UCLA is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Due to a...
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win over UCLA

Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he breaks down the team's dominating and impressive 45-30 victory over visiting No. 9 UCLA. Nix breaks down his performance against UCLA, the balance of Oregon's offense, and where the team goes from here after the big win. Sign up for the...
Rio Mesa 2024 RB J'lin Wingo breaking out

J’Lin Wingo found the perfect night to show the damage he can bring on the football field as a 2024 prospect in a city known for producing NCAA Division I talent: Oxnard. And the junior ran through and around a defense stockpiled on future Saturday players: Pacifica High. The...
