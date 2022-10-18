Eric Gentry will still have a role in USC's defense this season. That much is certain. Gentry solidified that when, after leaving with an apparent foot/ankle injury late in USC's game at Utah, the second-year sophomore linebacker hopped on one leg out of the medical tent back onto the field to fire up his teammates. The dramatic scene did not surprise head coach Lincoln Riley, who later said Gentry was one of maybe "50 guys" on the roster who would have done such a thing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO