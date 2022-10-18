Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 10-16)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

Brady Titsworth, Davison

The senior had himself a career night for Davison to lead them to a win over Swartz Creek in the first round of districts. Titsworth finished the game by completing two hat tricks as he totaled six goals in the win. He is now the single-season goals record holder for Davison.

Max Dawson, Marquette

Senior striker and midfielder Max Dawson had a huge performance for Marquette in its 9-1 win over Iron Mountain. Dawson finished the game by completing a hat trick and added one assist.

Cooper Swikoski, Kalkaska

Cooper Swikoski had a big performance for Kalkaska in their 4-1 win over Cheboygan. Swikoski finished the game by completing a hat trick and more as he scored four goals in the win.

Guillermo Ortega, Hart

Senior midfielder and striker Guillermo Ortega had two top performances for Ortega this past week. Ortega finished with four goals against Muskegon on Monday night in a 6-0 win, then later on in the week, he finished with another four goals while adding two assists on Thursday night against Newaygo in a 8-0 win.

Lukas Krueger, Howardsville Christian

Freshman Lukas Krueger had a huge performance for Howardsville Christian in a 5-0 win over Lake Michigan Catholic. Krueger finished the game with two goals and three assists, as he was responsible for all of Howardsville’s points in the win.

Raegan Lantz, West Ottawa

Senior Raegan Lantz had a big performance for West Ottawa in its 3-1 loss to Rockford. Lantz finished with 22 kills, four serving aces, two blocks and 12 digs.

Mary Schantz, Cabrini

Senior Mary Schantz played well for Cabrini in its 3-1 loss to Lutheran North. Schantz finished with 25 kills, two serving aces, one block, and 21 digs.

Sarah Dunn, Forest Hills Central

Senior Sarah Dunn had a big performance for Forest Hills Central to lead them to a 3-2 win over Forest Hills Northern. Dunn finished the match with 25 kills, two serving aces, and 20 kills.

Harmony Laker, Wayland

Sophomore outside hitter Harmony Laker had herself a great performance against Forest Hills Eastern in Wayland’s 3-1 win. Laker finished the game with 22 kills, one serving ace, and nine kills.

Braylon Isom, Saginaw Heritage

Junior wide receiver Braylon Isom has been impressive this year and showed just that on Friday night in Saginaw Heritage’s 49-21 win over Flint Powers Catholic. Isom finished the game with four receptions for 158 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, while also adding a kickoff returned touchdown as well.

Donovan Weatherly, L’Anse Creuse

Senior wide receiver Donovan Weatherly had a big performance for L’Anse Creuse in its 49-12 win over Cousino. Weatherly finished the game with five receptions for 119 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Brendan Haisenleder, Cardinal Mooney

Senior running back and safety Brendan Haisenleder has been impressive all year and continued that on Friday night in Cardinal Mooney’s 22-0 win over Whitmore Lake. Haisenleder finished the game with 148 rushing yards on 24 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he compiled 19 total tackles and one pass deflection.

Cameron Pettaway, Farmington

Senior running back and wide receiver Cameron Pettaway had a big performance in Farmington’s 39-21 win over Seaholm. Pettaway finished the game with five receptions for 132 yards and 52 rushing yards on nine attempts with two total touchdowns.

Micah Davis, Dexter

Senior safety Micah Davis of Dexter helped them defeat Saline 21-14. Davis finished the game with 12 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.

Jayden Terry, Grandville

Freshman running back Jayden Terry had himself a performance for Grandville in its 53-29 win over Grand Haven. Terry finished the game with 139 rushing yards on 14 attempts and two rushing touchdowns while also adding one pancake block.

Preston Otter, Saginaw Nouvel

Junior quarterback Preston Otter had an impressive showing for Saginaw Nouvel in its 54-20 win over Otisville Lakeville. Otter completed eight of his 15 passes for 180 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Grant Calcagno, Rochester

Senior wide receiver and cornerback Grant Calcagno had a big performance in Rochester’s 22-43 loss to Stoney Creek. Calcagno finished the game with five receptions for 61 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, while also adding 49 rushing yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he compiled 12 total tackles.

Jonathan Haygood, Warren Woods-Tower

Senior offensive tackle Jonathan Haygood had a huge performance for Warren Woods-Tower in its 35-7 loss to L’Anse Creuse North. Haygood finished the game with 14 total pancake blocks.

Ryan Relyea, Romeo

Junior middle linebacker Ryan Relyea had a big performance for Romeo to help them in a win over Grosse Pointe South 35-20. Relyea finished the game with 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.