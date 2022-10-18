Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Democrats endorse three in non-partisan races Nov. 8
While the campaigns for state and federal offices have figured most visibly into Democratic Party endorsements, Lincoln County progressives are keenly aware of the impacts of local government officials on the functioning of our county and our cities and the consequences that decisions made on local levels have on our everyday lives.
Two appointees and one commission member vying for two seats on five-member Yachats city council
YACHATS – While not quite as crowded a field as two years ago, there are choices for city of Yachats voters Nov. 8 when it comes to electing two council members. Two councilors appointed in 2020 and 2021 – Mary Ellen O’Shaugnessey and Anthony Muirhead — are seeking their first election. Catherine Whitten-Carey, a member of the city’s Parks & Commons Commission, says she entered the race to give voters a choice. Two of the top vote-getters will take office in January along with a new mayor.
Real market property values in Lincoln County jump 24 percent, but most property tax bills will see a 3-5 percent increase
The Lincoln County assessor has put into cold, hard figures what anyone who owns or is looking for real estate is thinking about property values. The market value of real estate – especially single-family homes – in Lincoln County increased a whopping 24 percent in 2022 – double the increase from 2021.
New engineering study of Little Log Church Museum gives Yachats council hope that it can be repaired next year
YACHATS – The Yachats city council may finally have found an engineering report and estimate to repair its shuttered Little Log Church Museum that it likes. A Newport engineering company that regularly works with the city presented a 32-page report to the council Wednesday, outlining what it found needed work – and what did not – and gave a repair estimate much lower than two previous reports.
