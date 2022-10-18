YACHATS – While not quite as crowded a field as two years ago, there are choices for city of Yachats voters Nov. 8 when it comes to electing two council members. Two councilors appointed in 2020 and 2021 – Mary Ellen O’Shaugnessey and Anthony Muirhead — are seeking their first election. Catherine Whitten-Carey, a member of the city’s Parks & Commons Commission, says she entered the race to give voters a choice. Two of the top vote-getters will take office in January along with a new mayor.

