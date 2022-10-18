ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in a dry riverbed in the desert area, approximately one and half miles northeast of her residence near Business Route 58 north of Arroyo Avenue.

Bartley had fallen and sustained moderate injuries from her fall. She was transported to a nearby hospital and received medical treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave on Monday at about 6:20 p.m.

Bartley is considered at risk due to dementia and requires medication, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Bartley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

