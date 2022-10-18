Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9

On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Coral Creek Ave. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Oct. 02, Patricia Ann Gilbertson, a transient, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel St. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Oct. 02, Mario Pascacioreyes, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park St. and 28th St. for possession of a specified controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 02, Gonzalo Ponce, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 3, Andrea Michelle Kern, a transient, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Railroad St. for possession of a specified controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 4, Carlos Perez Barriga, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 4, Jesse Wayne Wall, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S River Rd. and Navajo Dr. for driving under the influence of drugs.

On Oct. 4, Andrea Michelle Kern, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 4, Andrew Perez, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 16th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 4, Ashley Denise Pearce, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Oct. 4, Robert David II Kortje, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring St. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Oct. 4, Justin Reed Billips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Downtown City Park for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Oct. 4, Oscar Castanedagonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 26th St. and Spring St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Oct. 4, Tanis Gonzalespadilla, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 26th St. and Spring St. for wilfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Oct. 5, Christopher Michael Heinlein, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Carry St. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Oct. 5, Andrea Michelle Kern, a transient, was arrested on the 820 block of Spring St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 5, Jeremiah Bennett, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 6, Mika Boone Clendenin, of Cambria, was arrested at the Paso Robles Chevron for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 6, Laura Ann Cummins, of Granada Hills, Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 6, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring St. for vandalism, shoplifting under $950, and for receiving/concealing stolen property.

On Oct. 6, Trissa Bebe Blackburn, of Los Osos, was arrested in the 200 block of Alexa Ct. for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Oct. 7, Anthony Jack Jr Melton, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Oct. 8, Jesse James Russell, of Shandon, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 8, Austin Lyle Cook, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Vine St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Oct. 8, Adrian David Rubalcava, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 800 block of Spring St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Oct. 8, Gus L Skoumbis, of Nipomo, was arrested in the 900 block of Park St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Oct. 8, Matthew Jason Mack, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 800 block of Pine St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Oct. 8, Timothy James Forstad, of Excelsior, MN, was arrested near the intersection of Pine St. and 13th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 8, Kody Cotta Santos, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for an outside felony warrant.

On Oct. 8, Cesar Javier Leonjimenez, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Quarterhorse Ln. for engaging in a speed contest.

On Oct. 8, Christopher William Spale, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Rambouillet Rd. and Moody Ct. for engaging in a speed contest.

On Oct. 9, Ricardo Vazquezortiz, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 9, Cesar Antonio Jr Cerda, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Spring St. for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Oct. 9, Christina Marie Clark, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Spring St. for violation of a criminal protective order and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.

On Oct. 9, Kendra Suzanne Perry, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Dorothy St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Oct. 9, Esperanza De La Concepcion Perezsilva, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Silver Oak Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Oct. 9, Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine St. for failure to appear in court and for not posting bail.

On Oct. 9, John Carlos Jr Yanez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine St. for failure to appear in court and for not posting bail.

On Oct. 9, Virginia Rey Lyon, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine St. for failure to appear in court and for not posting bail.