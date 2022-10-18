Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building
For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
KBTX.com
Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER
Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
kwhi.com
PAINT THE TOWN PINK, HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO THURSDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County will “Paint the Town Pink” tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s "Paint the Town Pink" event is taking place as part of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center.
Fort Bend Star
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
kwhi.com
ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY
The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
kwhi.com
SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR DLS INTERIORS
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an interior design and home furniture store in Chappell Hill. The chamber will celebrate the grand opening of DLS Interiors, located at 5075 Main Street, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
kwhi.com
BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES FUNDRAISER PASSES $1 MILLION FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS
The 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraising campaign surpassed its goal Tuesday of $1 million raised for area nonprofits. Preliminary donation totals are $1,012,882 on 3,369 donations. There were 161 nonprofit organizations that participated and received contributions, including 22 from Washington County. Last year, 154 nonprofits received benefits from $926,880...
kwhi.com
TWIN OAKS HOLDING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT SATURDAY
Brazos Valley residents can dispose of any hazardous waste they have for free tomorrow (Saturday) at a waste collection event in College Station. Disposal will be offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building. Items that will be accepted include batteries, oils and filters,...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST COFFEE CHAT WITH JENNIFER ECKERMANN
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend their monthly Coffee Chat. The Coffee Chat will be held tomorrow (Thursday) morning from 8am-9am at the Rock Store located at 5070 Main Street in Chappell Hill. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served courtesy of the...
navasotanews.com
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
KBTX.com
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY CASE WILL NOT HAVE SECOND TRIAL; CASE DISMISSED
Prosecutors will not seek a second trial against the man accused of robbing Burton State Bank at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, and have dismissed the case. In a statement this (Thursday) morning to KWHI, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken said her office has decided to “not move forward again” after the trial last week of 55-year-old Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange ended with a hung jury. Seven of the 12 jurors voted he was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
