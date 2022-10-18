ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

wtaw.com

No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building

For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE

The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER

Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fort Bend Star

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision

The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
RICHMOND, TX
kwhi.com

ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY

The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR DLS INTERIORS

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an interior design and home furniture store in Chappell Hill. The chamber will celebrate the grand opening of DLS Interiors, located at 5075 Main Street, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES FUNDRAISER PASSES $1 MILLION FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS

The 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraising campaign surpassed its goal Tuesday of $1 million raised for area nonprofits. Preliminary donation totals are $1,012,882 on 3,369 donations. There were 161 nonprofit organizations that participated and received contributions, including 22 from Washington County. Last year, 154 nonprofits received benefits from $926,880...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST COFFEE CHAT WITH JENNIFER ECKERMANN

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend their monthly Coffee Chat. The Coffee Chat will be held tomorrow (Thursday) morning from 8am-9am at the Rock Store located at 5070 Main Street in Chappell Hill. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served courtesy of the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
navasotanews.com

Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft

A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON BANK ROBBERY CASE WILL NOT HAVE SECOND TRIAL; CASE DISMISSED

Prosecutors will not seek a second trial against the man accused of robbing Burton State Bank at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, and have dismissed the case. In a statement this (Thursday) morning to KWHI, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken said her office has decided to “not move forward again” after the trial last week of 55-year-old Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange ended with a hung jury. Seven of the 12 jurors voted he was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

