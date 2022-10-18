Read full article on original website
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY CASE WILL NOT HAVE SECOND TRIAL; CASE DISMISSED
Prosecutors will not seek a second trial against the man accused of robbing Burton State Bank at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, and have dismissed the case. In a statement this (Thursday) morning to KWHI, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken said her office has decided to “not move forward again” after the trial last week of 55-year-old Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange ended with a hung jury. Seven of the 12 jurors voted he was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED TUESDAY ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:30, Officer Bryan Morong effected a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Morong performed a consensual search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamines. Michael Tucker, 32 of Georgetown, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Travis County on Monday night. The crash happened on State Highway 130 near the Tesla gigafactory at around 10:50 p.m.
kwhi.com
PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER
Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
Boyfriend of woman found dead in bathtub in 2019 convicted of her murder
A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, of murder on Friday.
Gonzales Inquirer
DPS investigates single vehicle crash
Gonzales first responders were called to a one vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Farm Market 1116. Twenty-year-old Wendy Vasquez-Ortega, of Gonzales, was traveling north bound off FM 1116 when she lost control of her 2007 Ford 150, striking a tree on the passenger side of her vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Reuben San Miguel.
Hallettsville authorities respond to a disturbance at Snappy’s Market Monday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
kwhi.com
HIT AND RUN LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A hit and run in the HEB parking lot lead to the arrest of a Sealy man Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was notified of a possible hit and run in the parking lot of the HEB Grocery. Officer Buckner was able to locate the Suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Steffens, 18 of Sealy, who showed signs of intoxication. Officer Buckner had Steffens perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Steffens was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200.
SH 71 at Pope Bend Road in Bastrop County closed in both directions due to crash
State Highway 71 just east of Pope Bend Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning.
kwhi.com
TWIN OAKS HOLDING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT SATURDAY
Brazos Valley residents can dispose of any hazardous waste they have for free tomorrow (Saturday) at a waste collection event in College Station. Disposal will be offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building. Items that will be accepted include batteries, oils and filters,...
kwhi.com
ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY
The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
kwhi.com
PAINT THE TOWN PINK, HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO THURSDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County will “Paint the Town Pink” tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s "Paint the Town Pink" event is taking place as part of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center.
kwhi.com
BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES FUNDRAISER PASSES $1 MILLION FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS
The 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraising campaign surpassed its goal Tuesday of $1 million raised for area nonprofits. Preliminary donation totals are $1,012,882 on 3,369 donations. There were 161 nonprofit organizations that participated and received contributions, including 22 from Washington County. Last year, 154 nonprofits received benefits from $926,880...
KRGV
DPS: Bastrop man killed following two-vehicle crash in San Carlos
This story has been edited throughout. A 29-year-old man from Bastrop was killed Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in San Carlos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred at around 5:25 p.m. when a pickup truck attempting to turn into State Highway 107 from 83rd Street...
