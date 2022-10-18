Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Created a Bond Without Being Physical' Prior to Dating
Slow and steady won the race to Reba McEntire's heart. The country legend, 67, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, about how she and her boyfriend of nearly three years, actor Rex Linn, took their time building a friendship before falling in love. "I'd known...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
'The Watcher' Character John Graff is Inspired by Real-Life Family Murderer and Longtime Fugitive John List
John Graff may be a fictional character, but John List was a real-life Westfield, N.J., resident who meticulously planned the murders of his entire family This story contains spoilers for The Watcher Netflix's new series The Watcher has thrust Westfield, N.J., into the public eye. But decades before creepy letters began to arrive for the Broaddus family, a horrific crime involving a prominent Westfield family shook the idyllic suburb. The Watcher is loosely based on the true story of the Brauddus family — who are renamed the Brannocks in the series —...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences
King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Changes Instagram Handle to Mark 1-Year Wedding Anniversary to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is marking her one-year wedding anniversary in a special way. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed she changed her handle from @heatherraeyoung to @theheatherraeelmoussa, eliminating her maiden name ahead of her milestone with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41. "Peep...
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Activist Daniel Smith, One of the Last Children Born to a Parent Who Was Enslaved in the U.S., Dead at 90
Daniel Smith, a civil rights activist and one of the last remaining children of an enslaved Black American, died at age 90 on Wednesday. Smith's wife since 2006, Loretta Neumann, said her husband had cancer and congestive heart failure, according to The Washington Post. Neumann told CBS News his daughter...
Kylie Jenner talks 'baby blues' after welcoming son: 'I cried nonstop'
Kylie Jenner is opening up about the sadness she felt after she welcomed her son in February. On Season Two, Episode Five, of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 20, Kylie said that her life became "hard" after she gave birth to her son. "I cried nonstop all day...
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
Grandma Who Died of Cancer Made Ouija Boards for Her Funeral Guests: 'Let's Keep in Touch'
Jodie Perryman had "a great sense of humor and a huge heart," according to her granddaughter, Gracie Perryman A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral. Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie. As seen in a...
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jessica Alba's three kids: Honor, Haven and Hayes Jessica Alba's kids are growing up fast! The actress and Honest Company co-founder has three children with husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes. Alba often documents her sweetest moments with her kids on social media, and all three children make regular appearances on her Instagram and TikTok. Alba has said that her children give her the courage to go after her dreams. "My heart that walks around outside of my body," Alba wrote in...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million
The couple spent years renovating the home and documented the construction process on RHOC Heather and Terry Dubrow have officially said au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her Botched surgeon husband sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate, according to ET. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing. The couple moved in six years ago and documented the Newport Beach...
'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Sued for Fraud by Former Business Partner Over Fashion Brand
The reality star is accused of fraud, breach of contract, and defamation among other complaints over the L'Abeye fashion brand Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo is being sued by her former business partner for fraud, breach of contract and defamation. Virginia Cox claims Olindo approached her to start an online fashion store together in 2018 due to her previous experience with fashion buying, sales, and customer service. Together they started L'Abeye. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cox claims that after building a successful business, Olindo refused to...
Simon Cowell Says Son Eric, 8, Helped Him 'Nearly Quit' Smoking: 'He Is Really Strict'
The America's Got Talent judge shares son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell has his young son to thank for helping him nearly kick his smoking habit. The America's Got Talent host revealed in an interview with Extra that his son Eric, 8, is a major contributor to the 63-year-old "cutting down" on smoking. "He is really strict," Cowell says of his son, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman. "If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher." "I have to sneak behind the hedges...
Drake Shares Invoice That Reveals He Was Paid $100 CDN to Open for Ice Cube at a 2006 Concert
Drake didn't lie when he rapped about starting from the bottom. Earlier this week, the rapper reportedly shared a post from Toronto-focused concert history account The Flyer Vault on his Instagram Stories, featuring an invoice that revealed he was paid a mere $100 CDN to perform an opening slot for Ice Cube at what was likely Drake's first live performance.
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!
Meghan Trainor opened up about her different approach to music since welcoming son Riley, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor is celebrating her new album and what she hopes it will one day mean to son Riley. The toddler mom and singer, 28, appeared on Today Friday to talk about her new album, Takin' It Back, noting that "everything is much more important" since becoming a mom. The singer, whose new album is out now, was joined by son Riley, 20 months, and Daryl Sabara for...
Riley Keough Marks Late Brother Benjamin's 30th Birthday: 'This World Is Strange Without You'
Riley Keough's younger brother Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27 Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin on his birthday. On Friday, the Zola actress, 33, shared a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids to mark what would have been his 30th birthday. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," Keough wrote of her brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. "This world is strange without you...
Colton Haynes Plays Twin Scammers on the Brink of Exposure in Lifetime's Swindler Seduction Sneak Peek
Lifetime's Swindler Seduction premieres on Saturday Colton Haynes is ready to cause double trouble. Haynes, 34, plays twin criminals Steve and Mitch Johnson in Lifetime's Swindler Seduction. The Johnson brothers trick women into spending money on them, with Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) landing in their sights. "Steve had led me straight to Mitch and now I can expose both of them," Louisa can be heard saying in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek. Louisa's first encounter is with Steve, who after having a fast connection with after meeting at a...
