People

People

'The Watcher' Character John Graff is Inspired by Real-Life Family Murderer and Longtime Fugitive John List

John Graff may be a fictional character, but John List was a real-life Westfield, N.J., resident who meticulously planned the murders of his entire family This story contains spoilers for The Watcher Netflix's new series The Watcher has thrust Westfield, N.J., into the public eye. But decades before creepy letters began to arrive for the Broaddus family, a horrific crime involving a prominent Westfield family shook the idyllic suburb. The Watcher is loosely based on the true story of the Brauddus family — who are renamed the Brannocks in the series —...
WESTFIELD, NJ
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
People

King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences

King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
People

Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie

The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner talks 'baby blues' after welcoming son: 'I cried nonstop'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the sadness she felt after she welcomed her son in February. On Season Two, Episode Five, of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 20, Kylie said that her life became "hard" after she gave birth to her son. "I cried nonstop all day...
People

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'

"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Grandma Who Died of Cancer Made Ouija Boards for Her Funeral Guests: 'Let's Keep in Touch'

Jodie Perryman had "a great sense of humor and a huge heart," according to her granddaughter, Gracie Perryman A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral. Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie. As seen in a...
People

Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jessica Alba's three kids: Honor, Haven and Hayes Jessica Alba's kids are growing up fast! The actress and Honest Company co-founder has three children with husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes. Alba often documents her sweetest moments with her kids on social media, and all three children make regular appearances on her Instagram and TikTok. Alba has said that her children give her the courage to go after her dreams. "My heart that walks around outside of my body," Alba wrote in...
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million

The couple spent years renovating the home and documented the construction process on RHOC Heather and Terry Dubrow have officially said au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her Botched surgeon husband sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate, according to ET. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing. The couple moved in six years ago and documented the Newport Beach...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Sued for Fraud by Former Business Partner Over Fashion Brand

The reality star is accused of fraud,  breach of contract, and defamation among other complaints over the L'Abeye fashion brand Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo is being sued by her former business partner for fraud, breach of contract and defamation.  Virginia Cox claims Olindo approached her to start an online fashion store together in 2018 due to her previous experience with fashion buying, sales, and customer service. Together they started L'Abeye.  According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cox claims that after building a successful business, Olindo refused to...
People

Simon Cowell Says Son Eric, 8, Helped Him 'Nearly Quit' Smoking: 'He Is Really Strict'

The America's Got Talent judge shares son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell has his young son to thank for helping him nearly kick his smoking habit. The America's Got Talent host revealed in an interview with Extra that his son Eric, 8, is a major contributor to the 63-year-old "cutting down" on smoking. "He is really strict," Cowell says of his son, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman. "If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher." "I have to sneak behind the hedges...
People

Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Supports Mom in Crowd at 'Today' Performance — See the Cute Clip!

Meghan Trainor opened up about her different approach to music since welcoming son Riley, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor is celebrating her new album and what she hopes it will one day mean to son Riley. The toddler mom and singer, 28, appeared on Today Friday to talk about her new album, Takin' It Back, noting that "everything is much more important" since becoming a mom. The singer, whose new album is out now, was joined by son Riley, 20 months, and Daryl Sabara for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Riley Keough Marks Late Brother Benjamin's 30th Birthday: 'This World Is Strange Without You'

Riley Keough's younger brother Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27 Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin on his birthday. On Friday, the Zola actress, 33, shared a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids to mark what would have been his 30th birthday. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," Keough wrote of her brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. "This world is strange without you...
People

Colton Haynes Plays Twin Scammers on the Brink of Exposure in Lifetime's Swindler Seduction Sneak Peek

Lifetime's Swindler Seduction premieres on Saturday Colton Haynes is ready to cause double trouble. Haynes, 34, plays twin criminals Steve and Mitch Johnson in Lifetime's Swindler Seduction. The Johnson brothers trick women into spending money on them, with Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) landing in their sights. "Steve had led me straight to Mitch and now I can expose both of them," Louisa can be heard saying in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek. Louisa's first encounter is with Steve, who after having a fast connection with after meeting at a...
People

People

