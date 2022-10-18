Watch: WNBA sends birthday messages to imprisoned All-Star Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner TASS

Tuesday is seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's 32nd birthday. It's also the 243rd day of her detainment in a Russian prison after she was convicted on drug possession charges earlier this year and sentenced to nine years in prison this summer.

In early May, the U.S. government declared that Griner was being wrongfully detained.

A host of other WNBA stars, coaches and faces of the league took to social media on Tuesday to share their birthday messages for the Phoenix Mercury center.

The WNBA is now in its offseason, and in September, a host of All-Stars decided against playing in Russia this fall and winter. The decision came in large part due to Griner's ongoing detainment, plus the country's invasion of Ukraine.

For decades, Russia has been the "preferred destination" for players to compete due to high salaries that can exceed $1 million and the "resources and amenities teams offered them," according to an ESPN report.